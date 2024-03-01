Wow! Aamir Khan delighted as guests started arriving at Salman Khan's residence for Ira Khan and her fiancé Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Daddy cool Aamir Khan and his elder son Junaid visited Salman Khan's home, the scene of the wedding celebrations, they were photographed by the shutterbugs. In their relaxed attire, the father-son pair exuded style. While his son Junaid wore a red, blue, and white check shirt, Aamir Khan wore a black t-shirt and beige pants.
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the only daughter of Aamir Khan, and her fiancé, Nupur Shikhare, are set to get married on January 3, 2024. The deeply in love pair is currently taking part in their pre-wedding celebrations with great enthusiasm from all of their loved ones. Today, January 2, 2024, is Ira and Nupur's sangeet night, and their whole family is getting ready for it.

For those who don't know, Kiran Rao is Ira Khan's stepmother and Aamir Khan's second wife. She is, nevertheless, very close to Ira and Junaid, the children of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, his first wife. Wearing their finest traditional attire, Kiran and her son Azad attended the festivities surrounding Ira Khan's wedding. Azad, Kiran's son, chose a white full-sleeved kurta, while Kiran wore an intricately embroidered pink saree.

Zeenat Hussain, the mother of Aamir Khan, arrived at Salman Khan's residence with the other guests for the sangeet ceremony of her granddaughter, Ira Khan. She wore a blue salwar suit and looked stunning. Zeenat Hussain was driving when she was joined by an unidentified individual wearing a festive purple outfit.

Nikhat Khan Hedge, the sister of Aamir Khan, recently disclosed in a chat that the Khan family has been rehearsing songs on the dhol for the sangeet night. The families have agreed to throw a laid-back celebration during which they will all sing well-known wedding songs on the dhol and the women will even take the stage to perform. She further mentioned that Aamir Khan had prepared a unique dance routine for the sangeet.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 12:22

