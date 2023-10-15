Wow! Aamir Khan expresses his liking towards daughter Ira Khan's fiancé, here's what he has to say

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18, 2022. Now, the couple has set January 3, 2024, as their wedding date. Aamir is sure that he will shed a lot of tears at Ira’s ‘bidaai’ ceremony, but at the same time, like any father, he can’t wait to see his daughter get married.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on November 18, 2022. Now, the couple has set January 3, 2024, as their wedding date. Aamir is sure that he will shed a lot of tears at Ira’s ‘bidaai’ ceremony, but at the same time, like any father, he can’t wait to see his daughter get married.

Also read - Though a class topper, Aamir Khan reveals how oldest son, Junaid Khan’s introvert behaviour as a child, worried him!

In a new interview, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor admitted that he is an ’emotional’ person. Asked how he will react to Ira’s ‘bidaai’, Aamir said, “On that day, I am going to cry a lot. My family has already started discussing ki bhai Aamir ko sambhalna uss din (Take care of Aamir that day). I am a very emotional person. I can control neither my tears nor my laughter. As the day nears, my emotions will only intensify. I am looking forward to it, as it will be a special moment.” The actor was speaking at News18 India’s ‘Amrit Ratna 2023’.

Aamir also expressed how much he and his family like Nupur. He said that Nupur has stood by Ira through thick and thin, and both of them look after each other. 

“The boy she has chosen for herself, his pet name is Popeye. He is a trainer, his arms are also like Popeye. Otherwise, his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was suffering from depression, he stood by her side and supported her. He has supported her emotionally. I am happy that she has selected him,” said Aamir.

The actor continued, “They are so happy together. They are well-connected, they really look after each other and they care for each other. It may sound filmy, but he is like my son now. He is genuinely such a nice boy that we feel he is a part of the family. His mother Pritam ji is already a part of the family. So, we are looking forward to the wedding.”

Just like the engagement, Ira and Nupur’s wedding ceremony in January is expected to be a close-knit affair, as the bride-to-be curates her guest list carefully. 

Also read - Surprising! Aamir Khan Sheds Light on Why Son Junaid Khan Chooses Bus and Train Travel; Says 'I wanted to buy a car for...'

She once said, “The main difference between my parties and other people parties is the guest list. The people in our lives are what make it happy and fun and quirky and so very, very wholesome.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/15/2023 - 17:45

