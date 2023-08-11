Wow! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares beautiful glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities with fiance Nupur Shikhare, check it out

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan has been in the news lately for her upcoming wedding with fiance Nupur. She recently got engaged to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. The videos and pictures of the happy couple went viral and created quite a stir online. The bride-to-be looked stunning and happy in a gorgeous red gown.

As the wedding draws close, Ira and Nupur’s pre-wedding festivities began with the Kelvan and Ukhana ceremonies recently. Ira shared some lovely pictures where she is seen in a red saree wearing flower accessories while Nupur is seen in a yellow kurta.

Sharing a few glimpses, Ira wrote, “Kelvan 2!

Ukhana 2!

I love him so so much.”

Check out her post here;

Ira even attempts at speaking in Nupur’s mother tongue Marathi and he is all smiles seeing her attempt.

Nupur is a fitness trainer who has trained Bollywood celebs like Sushmita Sen and Aamir Khan. Ira on the other hand made her directorial debut with stage production ‘Euripides' Medea,’ an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea in 2019. 

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter with first wife Reena Dutta. They also have a son Junaid Khan. 

