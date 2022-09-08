Wow! Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao makes her directorial comeback with THIS film

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s ex-wife, producer and director Kiran Rao, who started her film journey as one of the assistants on the sets of the iconic film 'Lagaan', is set to make her directorial comeback after 11 years with her upcoming project Laapataa Ladies since her directorial debut of 'Dhobi Ghat'.

Also Read:

OMG! Laal Singh Chaddha director takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut? Details inside

Although the makers have been tight-lipped about the story, the film is set in 2001, somewhere in rural India. It follows the mess that ensues when two young brides get lost from a train.

The main cast of the film includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. In addition, it will also introduce two new actresses who play the brides. The makers have refrained from revealing the names of the actresses.

Also Read:

Koffee With Karan 7: Must Read! Aamir Khan speaks about his dynamics with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao

Surprisingly the first teaser of 'Laapataa Ladies' will be released along with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in theatres worldwide on August 11.

'Laapataa Ladies' has been jointly produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. While the film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, the script is based on a story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue is written by Sneha Desai, and additional dialogues are written by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Credit: The Free Press Journal