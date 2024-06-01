Wow! Aamir Khan's Joyful Moves: A Family Affair at Ira Khan's Mehendi Ceremony

Aamir Khan, accompanied by ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, steals the spotlight at daughter Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony. Watch the heartwarming videos capturing the Khan family's dance extravaganza.
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, recently tied the knot with her long-time beau, Nupur Shikhare, in a registered marriage in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities, including the mehendi and haldi ceremony, turned into a lively celebration with Aamir Khan actively participating in the joyous occasion.

In videos circulating online, the Khan family, including Aamir, Reena Dutta, and Kiran Rao, can be seen dancing to traditional folk songs at the mehendi function. The candid moments captured the actor greeting guests individually before joining the dance floor with Kiran Rao. In another delightful instance, Reena Dutta also joined the festivities, showcasing the warm bond within the extended family.

Also Read:Interesting! Aamir Khan’s son Junaid to essay the role of a transwoman in his theatrical play 'Strictly Unconventional'

Singer Ashu Sharma, known for performing at celebrity weddings, played traditional tunes, prompting the Khan family to showcase their dance moves. Aamir, breaking from his usually private persona, took the mic and encouraged his son, Junaid Khan, to join in the celebration. Despite initial shyness, Junaid eventually embraced the festive spirit, adding to the heartwarming atmosphere.

Social media erupted with joy as followers witnessed this candid side of Aamir Khan, currently on a break from acting. Comments poured in praising the actor's infectious enthusiasm, with one follower expressing, "Aamir Khan is greeting each and everybody," and another exclaiming, "Outstanding... fantastic yar."

As the mehendi festivities concluded, Ira and Nupur have now embarked on the next leg of their journey, flying to Udaipur for the traditional wedding. Aamir Khan, spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport with son Azad, bid farewell as the newlyweds move forward in their beautiful journey.

Also read: Splendid! Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan shine together, Gracing the limelight as a lovely father-son duo at Ira Khan's wedding

