Wow! Is Aamir Khan's new film a sequel to Taare Zameen Par?

MUMBAI: Actor Aamir Khan's break from the movies is over. He finally announced his next film as the lead and maintained that it's going to be along the lines of his 2007 hit film 'Taare Zameen Par'.

The actor made the announcement at an event in Mumbai where he also revealed that while he helped a child in the previous film, this time there are nine young boys who will be helping him emotionally. The title of the movie is 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

The actor, who was on a break after the failure of his last film Laal Singh Chadha and negative campaigning against him on social media, made his fans happy with the news on Tuesday night.

While the speculations are rife that director RS Prassana will be helming this project, Aamir didn't reveal any name during the announcement.

He said, "I have not spoken about it publicly and I won't be able to say much now also. But I can tell the title. The title of the film is 'Sitare Zameen Par'. You must have remembered my film Taare Zameen Par and the name of this film is 'Sitare Zameen Par' because we are moving 10 steps ahead with the same theme. Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, this film will make you laugh. That film made you cry this one will entertain you."

While this is a film being made along the same lines, it is not the sequel to the 2007 film. Aamir went on to explain that Sitaare Zameen Par will explore and talk about normalising the flaws in people.

He said it is about taking the same theme forward that he explored in 'Taare Zameen Par' but also going a step ahead in the same direction.

He explained, "But the theme is the same that's why we kept this name very thoughtfully. We all have flaws, we all have kamzoriyan, but we all also have something special, so we are taking forward this theme but this time the character of the special child Ishaan in that film, my character helps the character in Taare Zameen Par, In Sitaare Zameen Par, those 9 boys, who have their own issues they help me. It's the opposite."

Sitaare Zameen Par looks like a slice-of-a-life film with equal parts emotions and humour. From what Aamir has said, it is going to be yet another heartwarming story - the likes of which the superstar is known for. More details about the project are awaited. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Sitaare Zameen Par!

