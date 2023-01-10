Wow! Aayush Sharma reveals brother in law Salman Khan gifted him hand painted Quran verse, “he decided to do this for us”

MUMBAI: The Hindi Film industry is a glamorous place but also a tough place to survive. There are many who are one hit wonders but there are also those who have multiple releases and yet fail to make a mark. Aayush Sharma is one of those actors who was fabulous in his debut film and wasn't seen in many films thereafter. He has worked hard on himself to make a mark in Bollywood.

Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, said that his new house has a beautiful and meaningful piece of art gifted to him by Salman Khan. He said, “This is an artwork made by Salman bhai himself. This part is a Muslim prayer Ayatul Kursi and these are the different poses of a namaz. So when we were doing up the house, we wanted a big art piece over here (on the wall). And I requested him, saying I want something that spreads a lot of energy. So he decided to do this for us. He gifted us this!”

Aayusha and Arpita got married in 2014 and have two children Ayat and Ahil. He was last seen in Antim by Mahesh Manjrekar. He will next be seen in Ruslan.

Credit-IndianExpress