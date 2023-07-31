WOW! Abhishek Bachchan all set for his theatrical comeback; Ghoomer to release in theatres on THIS date

Abhishek Bachchan’s last film that was released in theatres was the 2018 release Manmarziyaan. Now, after five years, the actor is all set to make his theatrical comeback with Ghoomer.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 12:07
movie_image: 
Abhishek Bachchan

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan’s last film that was released in theatres was the 2018 release Manmarziyaan. After that his movies, Ludo, The Big Bull, and Dasvi, all got an OTT release. However now, after five years, the actor is all set for a theatrical release.

The actor’s film Ghoomer which also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead is all set to hit the big screens on 18th August 2023. Abhishek took to Twitter to share the motion poster of the film, and it will leave you surprised as Saiyami is seen as a physically disabled girl who wants to play cricket.

Also Read: Exclusive! Has Abhishek Bachchan replaced Salman Khan in Dancing Dad? Remo D’Souza makes BIG revelation

It was earlier revealed that Ghoomer is a film based on cricket. However, the twist that the motion poster has given, it will surely make you excited to know more about the film.

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki who is known for making content-oriented entertaining films. So, the expectations from this Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer are also quite high.

Manmarziyaan, which was Abhishek Bachchan’s last theatrical release, was average at the box office. So now, let’s wait and watch what response Ghoomer will get at the ticket windows. Also, it is just 18 days away from its release, so it will be interesting to see how the film will be marketed and promoted in such a short time.

Are you excited for Ghoomer? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Abhishek Bachchan Ghoomer Manmarziyaan LUDO The Big Bull Dasvi Saiyami Kher R Balki Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 12:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Challenging! Savi catches Ishaan’s trick
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane says she also felt that Bhavani could have been a bit different after leap in GHKKPM, shares on doing certain scenes, says, ''I was very apprehensive while hitting Savi and Harinee with a stick in some scenes''
MUMBAI : Kishori Shahane is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.The actress is...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Anupama lashes out at Kavya; Vanraj comes to know the truth
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks
MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself ever since she made her debut with the 2014 film Fugly. Her career...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer shows a fantastic jump over the weekend
MUMBAI: June was a good month for the Hindi film industry as three films did well at the box office, Zara Hatke Zara...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Strong! Savi’s positivity makes Harini proud
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Kiara
Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara
Kiara Advani Birthday: Wow! Times when the actress left fans speechless with her stunning looks
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer shows a fantastic jump over the weekend
Dinesh Vijan
Whoa! Producer Dinesh Vijan buys two lavish apartments worth Rs 103 Crores in Mumbai
Shabina Khan
Exclusive! Choreographer Shabina Khan says, “I never had to ask for it, I have always got the credit”
Sanya
More Power! These celebrities opened up about being sexually abused, check out
Yogita Bihani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Yogita Bihani says, “When I saw Shah Rukh Khan I froze”