WOW! Abhishek Bachchan all set for his theatrical comeback; Ghoomer to release in theatres on THIS date

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan’s last film that was released in theatres was the 2018 release Manmarziyaan. After that his movies, Ludo, The Big Bull, and Dasvi, all got an OTT release. However now, after five years, the actor is all set for a theatrical release.

The actor’s film Ghoomer which also stars Saiyami Kher in the lead is all set to hit the big screens on 18th August 2023. Abhishek took to Twitter to share the motion poster of the film, and it will leave you surprised as Saiyami is seen as a physically disabled girl who wants to play cricket.

It was earlier revealed that Ghoomer is a film based on cricket. However, the twist that the motion poster has given, it will surely make you excited to know more about the film.

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki who is known for making content-oriented entertaining films. So, the expectations from this Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer are also quite high.

Manmarziyaan, which was Abhishek Bachchan’s last theatrical release, was average at the box office. So now, let’s wait and watch what response Ghoomer will get at the ticket windows. Also, it is just 18 days away from its release, so it will be interesting to see how the film will be marketed and promoted in such a short time.

