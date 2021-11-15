WOW! Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai to celebrate Aaradhya’s birthday in one of the most happening properties in Maldives; SEE PICS

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most popular celebrity couples.

The star couple is off to the Maldives to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s 10th birthday together. The couple is staying at a lavish villa at Amilla, a luxury resort, and one of the most happening properties in the Maldives.

ALSO READ: REVEALED! Why is she too protective towards her daughter? : Fans TROLL Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on social media

Taking to social media, both Aishwarya and Abhishek have already shared glimpses from their stunning villa. The couple is living at the gorgeous property where the most expensive room costs over Rs 10 lakh. While it isn’t yet known where exactly are they staying, the website of the resort reveals that the charges of the villas available range from Rs 76,000 per night (the cheapest villa option) to Rs 10.33 per night (the biggest villa option). The special resort includes private villas that are categorised as Reef Water Pool Villa, Sunset Water Poor Villa, Lagoon Water Pool Villa and Multi-Bedroom Residences. These villas are available with private pools and views.

Aaradhya Bachchan is turning 10 on November 16. Earlier, sharing a glimpse of their beautiful property, Aishwarya wrote, Sun… Breeze… and Paradise @amillafushi @pickyourtrail (sic),” and Abhishek also dropped the same picture showing the lovely view of the sprawling sea, pool, and pal trees.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bollywood proposal story: Here is how Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS