Wow! Abhishek Bachchan once revealed the moment he fell in love with Aishwarya Rai; Says ‘Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan’

MUMBAI : Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, has worked in the Indian film business since the 2000s. He made his feature film debut with Kareena Kapoor in the movie Refugee. Subsequently, he got offers for another consecutive project. However, the majority of the movies were box-office failures.

Yet by persisting and being dedicated, he was able to change the tide and starred in several critically and commercially successful movies. Abhishek's marriage to Bollywood starlet Aishwarya Rai is another facet of his life that occasionally attracts attention. After becoming engaged, the pair married in a grandiose wedding in 2007 and welcomed their little angel, Aaradhya, into the world in 2011.

Abhishek Bachchan once said about how he became friends with his beautiful wife before becoming a lifelong partner. The actor disclosed the specifics of his love story in 2018, during a talk at India Today Conclave East. He mentioned that he first collaborated with Aishwarya on the 2000 movie Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which is when their friendship began and finally developed into something meaningful.

He stated, “I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends since then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that.”

Subsequently, Jr. Bachchan disclosed that during their time together during the 2006 musical romantic drama Umrao Jaan, he developed feelings for Aishwarya. He disclosed that after making the Bollywood diva his proposal, they were married. Aishwarya was also praised by Abhishek, who said that she is committed to anything she does.

He says, “Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married, and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya. Aishwarya is dedicated to whatever she does, be it acting, or as a mother.”

In 2018, Abhishek Bachchan disclosed to a popular news portal that he and Aishwarya knew from the beginning that this was their ultimate goal. He went on to say that he had to find out from his wife which of the two fell in love first. Abhishek says, “I’ve never asked who fell in love first, actually. I’ll have to ask her that. But the moment we got together; we knew this was it.”

In 2021, Abhishek disclosed that he had known Aishwarya for a very long time during a talk with Siddharth Kanan. He revealed that his wife had been a close friend of his forever. Jr. Bachchan emphasized once more how the cosmos worked in unison to bring them together. He declared, "So, she'd been a dear, dear friend, and we'd worked in so many films together. It was a bit of both. The universe conspired to bring us together.”

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis