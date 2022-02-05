Wow! Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for R Balki's next

MUMBAI: Abhishek Bachchan is one of the Bollywood actors who is very active on social media platforms. The star has been putting up posts related to his work and day-to-day life. Recently Abhishek Bachan took to his social media account to announced his next film which he is shooting with director R Balki.

Taking to his Instagram account, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture from the sets of Ghoomar and mentioned that he has started filming for the upcoming movie. It's Abhishek Bachchan’s birthday today and the star can't hide his excitement and happiness as he has begun shooting this next film Ghoomar on his birthday. The Ghoomar actor shared a picture of the clapboard from the sets of the movie and updated everyone about the latest development.

Abhishek captioned the post as Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working Ghoomer. As soon as he put up the post on his Instagram, it received a lot of love and compliments from all over.

Reacting to the post actress Esha Deol wrote, Happy birthday AB @bachchan. Actor Bobby Deol commented All the best and happy birthday. Soon the post was liked by his father Amitabh Bachchan too. He took to the comment section and wrote जन्म दिन की बहुत सारी बधाई । और Ghoomer के लिए भी । अब झंडे गाड़ने का समय आ गया है. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also commented on the post and wrote, Happiest Birthday my dearest big brother. Have a blessed day and year ahead. All the best for new beginnings.

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki and produced by Hope productions.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movies Bob Biswas and The Big Bull. The actor will be next seen in the films like Dasvi and SSS-7.

