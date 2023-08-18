Wow! Abhishek Bachchan talks about how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teaches their daughter Aaradhya about the importance of their surname

Actor Abhishek Bachchan said that he is proud of being born into such an illustrious family, and is aware of the responsibility to not sully the name that his father Amitabh Bachchan and grandfather Harivansh Rai Bachchan have worked so hard to build.
ABHISHEK BACHCHAN

He also said that his wife, Aishwarya Rai, tactfully tell their daughter Aaradhya about the weight of the family name.

Also read - What! When Amitabh Bachchan told Abhishek Bachchan, “what is mine, isn’t going to be yours “

In an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Abhishek spoke about looking up to his father, Amitabh Bachchan, and trying his best to carry forward his legacy. 

“My surname is sacred to me. I am whatever I am today because of my surname, which was given to me by my grandfather, and my father did a fantastic job of furthering that name, and the dignity associated with it,” he said.

Abhishek said that he has always believed that it is his ‘duty’, as his father’s son, ‘to further that legacy’. Because of this, he feels that he has never felt the need to stand out from his family. 

“I see my wife teach that to my daughter. We don’t want to put pressure on her, but (she) must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, her pardada ji have done and achieved, and she must respect that, and never do anything to deplete that.”

Abhishek described his daughter as ’11 going on 25′, and said that she wants to be treated as an equal, and that she isn’t someone who blindly follows instructions, and instead, asks questions when necessary. 

“Each newer generation, the one thing they all do is question, because that whole sense of hierarchy is hardly there. Today’s generation, when you tell them to do something, they’ll ask why. They’re not being disrespectful, they genuinely want to know; ‘what do you mean hierarchy, talk to me like an equal’.”

Also read - OMG! Amitabh Bachchan, all set to be back to work despite his injury, says “there must be desire and effort to repair…”

He said that he ‘can’t pull rank on her’. “You can’t say, ‘I’m your dad, just do it’. Her response is, ‘I’m your daughter, you do it’. How do you argue that? It’s so true.” Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2007, and Aaradhya was born in 2011.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express 


 

