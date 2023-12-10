Wow! This actor struggled with Dyslexia, worked as a waiter, sold tea for 14 years; is part of many blockbusters

MUMBAI: They say it's never too late to fulfill your dreams and do what you are truly passionate about and love. This is what the actor we are going to talk about today did. He fought all odds to become an actor in the mid-30’s. He has worked with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, among others.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Boman Irani. Born in a middle class Parsi family, Boman lost his father when he was 6 months old. On Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Boman revealed that he was struggling with dyslexia and had a lisp due to which he was mocked in school.

To get over his speech issues he began singing. During a school performance, his mom recorded the applause he got. Boman kept hearing the applause over and over again to increase his confidence.

Boman’s mother used to run their Farsan store at Grant Road all by herself as well as run the family’s finances. He watched her struggle and fight tough situations all by herself for years. After completing college, Boman started contributing to the family. He once met the manager of the Taj Mahal hotel and told him about his wish to work at the rooftop restaurant but the manager told him if he wants to reach the top he has to start from the bottom. So he gave him a job in room service.

After a year and a half in room service, Boman finally became a waiter at the rooftop restaurant.

Sadly Boman’s mother had an accident and he took over running the Farsan shop for 14 years. During that period he met his wife and married and had kids. His wife however encouraged him to pursue his passion. He started photography and after some struggle got success. He then auditioned for an ad with his friend’s suggestion and was selected. He then did 180 ads and that is the time when he got offered a short film. Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra saw a clip and offered Boman the role of Professor J Asthana in Munnabhai MBBS for a paycheck of Rs 2 Lakhs. There was no looking back after that for Boman.

Boman has been part of films like No Entry, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Don, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, Housefull franchise, Jolly LLB, and Uunchai. He will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

