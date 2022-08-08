Wow! Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha to host 400 guests for their grand wedding

Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha who are all set to become man and wife in a grand wedding in September 2022 are going to host around 400 guests

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 14:49
movie_image: 
Wow! Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha to host 400 guests for their grand wedding

MUMBAI : After waiting out the pandemic, it seems that lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally getting their grand Bollywood-style wedding.

Shortly after reports stated that the couple has decided to take the plunge this September, new reports claim this wedding will be nothing short of a starry affair. Ali and Richa are reportedly going all out to host around 400 guests for their wedding that will take place in Mumbai and Delhi.

Also Read:Ali Fazal takes to wrestling as part of action prep for 'Mirzapur 3'

The couple reportedly plans on tying the knot in an intimate wedding in Delhi in the last week of September with family and close friends by their side. If reports are to be believed, then they will follow it up with another grand celebration in Mumbai that will have 350-400 guests attending the do.

Also Read: Couple Goals! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to finally get married on this date

Ali and Richa got engaged in 2019 and were set to wed in 2020. Reports stated that the duo originally considered April 21, 23 and 24 for the celebrations. However, the Covid-19 lockdown forced them to postpone their wedding to a later date.

The couple also moved into their new home last year that was supposed to be their love nest. While the wedding plans were put on hold, the two decided to move forward with their plans to move in together.

Credit: ETimes
    
 

Bollywood movies Ali Fazal Richa Chaddha wedding Mirzapur Fukrey Victoria and Abdul Death On The Nile 3 Idiots Bobby Jasoos Milan Talkies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 14:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! This is how Arslan Goni reacts to his wedding rumors with Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Susanne Khan
MUMBAI: Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating for quite some time now. Arslan recently reacting to the reports...
Exclusive! After Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel; Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani and Vrushika Mehta ENTER Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Shocking! Nisha Rawal’s alleged boyfriend Rohit Satia has connection with Ishaan Khatter’s father, Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra recently accused Nisha Rawal of extra-marital affair with rakhi...
The struggle is real: Watch 'Action Heroine' Nushrratt Bharuccha performing an intense action sequence
MUMBAI: Nushrratt Bharuccha recently informed her fans about the intense action sequence she is shooting for her...
The craze of Varun Dhawan’s character Ajju Bhaiya from Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal is increasing every day!! Check out how
MUMBAI: Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated film venture Bawaal is currently creating a rage among the audience....
Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts: Hamza aka Vijay Varma!
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma is currently riding high on success with his latest release Darlings, that everybody is currently...
Recent Stories
Nushrratt bharuccha
The struggle is real: Watch 'Action Heroine' Nushrratt Bharuccha performing an intense action sequence
Latest Video