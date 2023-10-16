Wow! This actress has worked with actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and quit films at the peak of her career for this reason

MUMBAI: There are actresses who give up marriage, relationships and even having kids for their career. However there are also actresses who give up their careers despite being on the top and doing really well. Today we will talk about one such actress who has worked with big names in the industry like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan but gave up everything to get married and have kids.

The actress we are talking about is Asin Thottumkal. Born on 26th October 1985, Asin gave up her lucrative film career to marry billionaire businessman Rahul Sharma. Before stepping into the Hindi film industry, Asin has also been part of Tamil and Telugu films. She began her acting career at the age of 15 in Sathyan Anthikkad's Malayalam film Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka.

She has worked in the Tamil Ghajini as well as its Hindi version. She won Filmfare Best Tamil Actress Award for her third Tamil film, Ghajini (2005). Asin played leading lady in films like Sivakasi (2005), Varalaru (2006), Pokkiri (2007), Vel (2008) and Dasavathaaram (2008).

In January 2016, Asin married Micromax CEO Rahul Sharma in Delhi. The couple have a daughter named Arin born on 24th October 2017.

