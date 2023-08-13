Wow! THIS actress was Rohit Shetty’s first choice to play Meenamma in Chennai Express opposite Shah Rukh Khan and it's not Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty’ comedy film Chennai Express was one of the biggest hits in 2013. Not only did it have fans’ favorite jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, but we also saw them in very different avatars in the film. However, did you know that Deepika was not the first choice to play the role of Meenammaa in the film?

Also Read-Rohit Shetty remembers 'Chennai Express' while shooting train sequence

Any guesses who Rohit wanted to cast? Well, we are talking about none other than the beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress said in a previous interview, “Rohit really wanted me in Chennai Express but I was busy doing Talaash. So I am fine with that.”

Nevertheless, Deepika wowed the audience with her style and performance as the South Indian Meenamma and fans simply loved her accent and comic timing. The film went on to become one of the highest grossing films of that time and collected Rs 422 crore worldwide at the box office.

Also Read- Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in Atlee’s Dunki while Deepika has Kalki 2898 AD.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA



