Wow! This actress was the first to charge Rs 1 crore and its not Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, or Kareena Kapoor

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 08:30
MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses have been entertaining audiences for many years. Actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, among others have been on top and their performances have been appreciated by their fans.

But do you know the first actress who charges a whopping Rs 1 Crore per film? It is none other than the later Sridevi. She was the epitome of beauty and talent. The actress died in February 2018 and left a huge void in the Hindi film industry. She was born in August 13, 1963 at Meenampatti village in Tamil Nadu. 

Sridevi has been part of films like Chandni, Judaai, Chaalbaaz, Sadma and many more and even today has a massive fan following. She made her acting debut in 1979 with Solva Sawan. 

