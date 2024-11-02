Wow! Adarsh Gourav Thrilled to Kick Off Filming for Ridley Scott's 'Aliens' Series in Thailand

Acclaimed actor Adarsh Gourav expresses his excitement as he begins shooting for the highly anticipated TV series 'Aliens' in Thailand, envisioned and backed by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott.
Adarsh Gourav

MUMBAI: Renowned actor Adarsh Gourav has embarked on an exhilarating journey as he commences shooting for the highly anticipated TV series 'Aliens' in Thailand. Backed by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott, the project promises to redefine the sci-fi genre and offer viewers an immersive cinematic experience.

Expressing his excitement, Gourav shares, "Starting work on a project envisioned and backed by a legend like Ridley Scott is very exciting. There's a palpable energy amongst the team here, and we are all looking forward to getting back together after a brief schedule we had in 2023."

Thrilled to be a part of such a prestigious project, Gourav emphasizes the significance of 'Aliens' as a beloved franchise and expresses his anticipation for bringing this prequel to the world. Joining him on this exciting journey are co-stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis, who collectively promise to deliver a captivating viewing experience.

With renowned creators Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott at the helm, Gourav feels humbled by the opportunity to work alongside such esteemed talents. He looks forward to immersing himself in the gripping narrative of 'Aliens' and bringing his character to life on screen.

Reflecting on the energy and camaraderie among the cast and crew, Gourav expresses his eagerness to contribute to making the series as iconic as the franchise it belongs to. As filming progresses in Thailand, audiences can anticipate a groundbreaking series that pushes the boundaries of storytelling in the sci-fi realm.

Credit: Prokerala 

