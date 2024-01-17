Wow! Aditi Saigal, aka Dot, Emerges as Most-Engaged Gen Z Actor-Artiste on Social Media

Dot, discovered by Zoya Akhtar for her debut OTT project, has a unique dual talent, excelling in both acting and music.
MUMBAI: Aditi Saigal, widely known as Dot and celebrated for her role in The Archies, has risen to prominence as the most engaged Gen Z actor-artiste on social media. With a remarkable engagement rate ranging between 24-26% on her posts, Dot has become a standout talent in 2023, showcasing her prowess not only in acting but also in music.

Also Read: What! The Archies makers get slammed for promoting only the 'nepo trio' in their recent poster, take a look

In addition to her acting achievements, Dot has made significant contributions to The Archies' music, lending her voice to the character of Betty (Khushi Kapoor) and composing the song 'Asymmetrical.' Her musical talent extends to other chartbusters like 'Dhishoom Dhishoom' and 'Sunoh,' both widely acclaimed across various music platforms in India.

Reflecting on her popularity on social media, Dot expresses gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received, especially for her music. She acknowledges the kindness of her online community and embraces the expanding reach of her artistry.

Dot's multi-faceted approach to her craft, seamlessly blending acting and music, has garnered widespread acclaim. Her success in engaging audiences online underscores the growing importance of social media as a measure of a celebrity's popularity, relevance, and impact in the contemporary entertainment landscape.

Also Read: OMG! Zoya Akhtar blames media for nepotism as half of The Archies cast gets ignored

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: DNA 

