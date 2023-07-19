Wow! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted in Doha after an eventful vacation in Portugal; are the two actors dating?

MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

As per sources, The Night Manager 2 actor has also joined DCA (Dharma Cornerstone agency) talent management that already handles Ananya Panday, and the team has planned to promote them as a power couple.

Now, the duo have been spotted in Doha, Qatar. A video of the actors has gone viral where the two seem to be obligingly clicking selfies with fans as they enjoy their vacation.

Check out their video here;



On the work front, Ananya, Ananya has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2 and Call Me Bae. Aditya on the other hand is enjoying the success of his OTT series The NIght Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu.

Credit-Spotboye