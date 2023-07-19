Wow! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted in Doha after an eventful vacation in Portugal; are the two actors dating?

Now, the duo have been spotted in Doha, Qatar. A video of the actors has gone viral
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 13:27
movie_image: 
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI : Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together. While fans are nearly sure that they are a couple, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied the link-up rumors.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

As per sources, The Night Manager 2 actor has also joined DCA (Dharma Cornerstone agency) talent management that already handles Ananya Panday, and the team has planned to promote them as a power couple. 

Now, the duo have been spotted in Doha, Qatar. A video of the actors has gone viral where the two seem to be obligingly clicking selfies with fans as they enjoy their vacation.

Check out their video here;


Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

On the work front, Ananya, Ananya has many projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2 and Call Me Bae. Aditya on the other hand is enjoying the success of his OTT series The NIght Manager and will next be seen in Metro…In Dino by Anurag Basu. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Spotboye 

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Liger The Night Manager Kalank Gehraiyaan Kho Gaye Hum Kahan LUDO Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/19/2023 - 13:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Drama! Swati determined to keep Ishaan away from Reeva
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Uff! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Mallan’s brother Nischay reacts to being proposed to by Bebika Dhurve: “I have thought about…”
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
MUST READ! Aamir Ali reveals he is SINGLE, opens up if his idea of love and relationship has changed post separation from Sanjeeda Sheikh and much more
MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is a popular name in the television industry.The actor has been a part of the showbiz world for a...
Really! Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta says “Last Month not easy”, as she speaks about her feelings in the third trimester
MUMBAI : Actress Ishita Dutta and hubby Vatsal Sheth have always set couple goals. The couple who has been married for...
WOAH! Pervien Dastur Irani reveals THIS filmmaker told her she will never become a heroine after Maine Pyar Kiya
MUMBAI: Sooraj Barjatya’s Pyar Kiya is one of the iconic films made in Indian cinema. The movie starred Salman Khan and...
Wow! Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jets off from city as the birthday week of the actress begins
MUMBAI : Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are no doubt one of the most loved and followed couple we have an acting...
Recent Stories
Pervien Dastur Irani
WOAH! Pervien Dastur Irani reveals THIS filmmaker told her she will never become a heroine after Maine Pyar Kiya
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pervien Dastur Irani
WOAH! Pervien Dastur Irani reveals THIS filmmaker told her she will never become a heroine after Maine Pyar Kiya
Siddharth Malhotra
Wow! Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jets off from city as the birthday week of the actress begins
Avneet Kaur
Trolled! "Bold bante bante cuteness Kho Diya" netizens troll Avneet Kaur
Ameesha Patel
Must Read! This picture of Ameesha Patel proves that all is well between her and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma
Armaan Kohli
What! Armaan Kohli ordered by High Court to clear dues with his ex Neeru Randhawa for the 2008 assault case
Aditya Roy Kapur
Whoa! Aditya Roy Kapur’s big move to make his rumored relationship stronger with Ananya Panday?