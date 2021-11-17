WOW! Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan to get hitched this weekend

MUMBAI: Aditya Seal is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment world.

The actor is now all set to begin the new chapter of his life. Aditya is all set to tie the knot with long-time girlfriend and actress Anushka Ranjan this weekend. As per reports, the ceremony will be taking place on November 21, 2021.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s mehndi and sangeet festivities will be taking place on November 20, 2021, onwards in the presence of close friends and family, reported Free Press Journal. A source close to the couple told the portal that the wedding preparations have begun. The couple has reportedly decided on their outfits and both the families are very excited. The preparations are taking place with Covid-19 protocols in mind.

The couple has been dating each other for the last couple of years. While they have denied dating rumours in the past, they often share adorable pictures with each other on social media. Their wedding rumours have been going around for a while. Talking about the reports, Anushka had said they took her by surprise but wasn't bothered by them.

On the professional front, Aditya is known for his performance in films like Tum Bin 2, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Namaste England, Student of the Year 2. He was last seen in the OTT shows The Empire. Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in films like Batti Gul Meter Chalu, and Wedding Pullav.

