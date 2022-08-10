WOW! From adult film industry to Cannes, Sunny Leone says, "It's beyond my wildest dreams"

This year, Sunny Leone has made her Cannes debut and she will be walking the red carpet for her movie Kennedy which will premiere at the film festival.
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. While many celebs attend the festival to represent a brand, very few get a chance to be there with a movie. This year, Sunny Leone has made her Cannes debut and she will be walking the red carpet for her movie Kennedy which will premiere at the film festival.

We all know that Sunny started her career as an adult film star and later moved her ways towards Hindi film industry after her stint in Bigg Boss season 5.

Recently, in an interview, while talking about her journey from adult film star to Cannes, the actress said, “It’s beyond my wildest dreams. Coming to India, being a part of Bigg Boss, being a part of films, people saying so many awful-horrible things; trying to push pass those things, being positive, break barriers and break people’s stereotypes they have of me, I have earned this film. I auditioned for this film; someone said you are not good enough to be in this.”

“Through all the craziness and good times too, I am here. I was trying so hard from last few weeks to not bawl my eyes out because only I know what I have gone through, my husband knows and my team knows who have been by my side through this entire journey. So, definitely it’s not been easy, and it’s been amazing, and now, it’s cherry on the cake,” she added.

Kennedy is directed by Anurag Kashyap and it also stars Rahul Bhat.

