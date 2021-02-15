Wow! Aftab Shivdasani roped in for Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story

MUMBAI: In January, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and Disney+ Hotstar announced the multi-series franchise Special Ops Universe, following the success of last year's espionage thriller headlined by actor Kay Kay Menon.

Aftab has confirmed that he has been roped in for a pivotal role in the series. The actor said that it’s a privilege to get such a big opportunity to with Pandey and under his banner Friday Storytellers.

He also said to a leading entertainment portal that he is thrilled and happy to be a part of Special Ops Universe as show that he loved watching and now he can’t believe that he is a part of the cast.

Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story" will see Menon reprising his role of Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), from the original series.

The upcoming series, with three episodes of 45 to 50 minutes, will be set in 2001 and explore the formative years of Himmat Singh as a RAW agent.

It will also fill the gap between the first and the second season, which will arrive in 2022.

We at Friday Storytellers are glad to have Aftab Shivdasani on board. He is an exciting addition to the ''Special Ops 1.5'' ensemble and we are looking forward to working with him," Pandey said.

The series will start production later this year. It will be interesting to see Aftab in this role.

