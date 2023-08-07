Wow! After Anil Kapoor, THIS Indian Origin actor to make an appearance in Hollywood film Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One

MUMBAI: Mission Impossible has been one the most loved action Franchises of Hollywood starring the handsome hunk Tom Cruise and he is coming back with another one in the franchise named Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One. Who could forget Anil Kapoor’s role of Mr Brij Nath in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol? He is one of the most bankable actors of the Hindi Film industry. The actor even at the age of 66 can easily give his younger actors a run for their money. The veteran has not only given us brilliant performances in Hindi films but has also made waves internationally.

Now, another actor of Indian origin will be seen in the upcoming Mission Impossible film. We are talking about international actress Indira Varma. She is quite well known for her role of Ellaria Sand in the series Game of Thrones.

Indira who made her acting debut in Mira Nair’s Kama Sutra; A Tale of Love, has also been a part of shows like The Canterbury Tales, Rome, Luther, and Human Target. She was also seen in the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Bride and Prejudice in 2004.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s trailer has been attached to the screening of M:I7.

Credit- DNA