Wow! After Anil Kapoor, THIS Indian Origin actor to make an appearance in Hollywood film Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One

Who could forget Anil Kapoor’s role of Mr Brij Nath in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol? Now, another actor of Indian origin will be seen in the upcoming Mission Impossible film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 11:00
movie_image: 
Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: Mission Impossible has been one the most loved action Franchises of Hollywood starring the handsome hunk Tom Cruise and he is coming back with another one in the franchise named Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One. Who could forget Anil Kapoor’s role of Mr Brij Nath in Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol? He is one of the most bankable actors of the Hindi Film industry. The actor even at the age of 66 can easily give his younger actors a run for their money. The veteran has not only given us brilliant performances in Hindi films but has also made waves internationally. 

Also Read- 'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action

Now, another actor of Indian origin will be seen in the upcoming Mission Impossible film. We are talking about international actress Indira Varma. She is quite well known for her role of Ellaria Sand in the series Game of Thrones. 

Indira who made her acting debut in Mira Nair’s Kama Sutra; A Tale of Love, has also been a part of shows like The Canterbury Tales, Rome, Luther, and Human Target. She was also seen in the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Bride and Prejudice in 2004. 

Also Read- What! Nayanthara’s stunning first look from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan leaked, check it out

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan’s trailer has been attached to the screening of M:I7.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- DNA

Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One Tom Cruise Anil Kapoor Indira Varma Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love Game of Thrones Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/08/2023 - 11:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Faltu: High Drama! Faltu escapes from the kidnappers, Ayaan breaks their photo frame in anger
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
MUMBAI: From the past few months, there have been reports that Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are teaming for a movie...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Angad and Sahiba catch Garry red-handed taking Seerat’s jewelry to sell
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Sad! Shiva and Ravi’s love story comes to an end; Alice shares a final goodbye to their characters
MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience...
Must Read! Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir apologies, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt”; but netizens are still upset
MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was released last month. The film received mostly...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Salman Khan
WHAT! THESE actresses to star in Salman Khan starrer Prem Ki Shaadi?
Adipurush
Must Read! Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir apologies, “I accept people’s emotions have been hurt”; but netizens are still upset
Kartik Aaryan
Whoa! Kartik Aaryan purchases a swanky apartment in Juhu and it’s price will make your jaws drop
Shantirani is no more
Condolences! Mithun Chakraborty's mother Shantirani is no more
hits theaters on 16th February 2024
Get Ready for an Edgier and Bigger Cult Classic - LSD 2 , hits theaters on 16th February 2024
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – View Poll Results
WOW! Fans want to see THIS song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – View Poll Results