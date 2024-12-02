Wow! After the Cop and Spy universe, here comes the Assassin universe starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Tiger Shroff? Here are the details

We have seen and loved the cop universe and Spy universe and now are we ready or yet another universe named as Assassin universe, reportedly the movie will have Jahnvi Kapoor along with Tiger Shroff
movie_image: 
Jahnvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: It is the time to witness different universe in the indian Cinema, we have seen and loved the cop universe that has been created by Rohit Shetty, which has movies like Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi, also we all are waiting for the next chapter in the universe that is Singam 3, whereas we have also witnessed and seen the love for Spy universe created by YRF with the movies like Pathaan, War and Tiger, recently the fans have loved Tiger and are waiting for War.

Well now there are many reports that are saying that there will be another universe in the India cinema and the name of that universe will be Assassin universe, yes you heard right, there will be  new universe named as Assassin universe and the movie will star Jahnvi Kapoor along with Tiger Shroff, well the reports laso says that the title of the movie is 'Deadly'.

Also read- Here are some pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in her red hot avatar that's worth dying for

Also there reports which are saying that the actor Varun Dhawan has been approached to play villain in the first movie Assassin universe titled Deadly, well there no confirmation as such for these but definitely if this is true surely it is going to be a treat for all the fans all over to witness the universe starring these amazing actors.

Apart from these we have also been teased for Horror cinematic universe with the movies like Stree, Bhediya and now reports also says we are going to see Varun Dhawan as Bhediya in Stree 2, what are your views on this news of Assassin universe and how excited are you for the same, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Woah! Janhvi Kapoor sets the tone right for Valentine's Day in her latest photoshoot

 

