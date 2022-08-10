Wow! After Tiku Weds Sheru, Avneet Kaur bags her second Bollywood film

MUMBAI: Television actress and social media sensation Avneet Kaur never fails to impress her fans. She is always sharing fun and interesting posts on social media or her fans and well wishers. She has come a long way from being a child actor to a stunning young actress winning the hearts of millions of fans.

While Avneet's debut film Tiku Weds Sheru with Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet to release, the gorgeous fashionista has already bagged her next Bollywood project. The film in question is Luv Ki Arranged Marriage opposite Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety actor Sunny Singh. The film is a family comedy and will also star Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, Sudhir Pandey and Paritosh Tripathi in crucial roles.

Talking about her film Avneet said, “Family comedy is a genre I have thoroughly enjoyed and getting a chance to be a part of a film that will be enjoyed by everyone is exciting. Working with Supriya Ma’am, Annu Sir and Rajpal Sir will be a learning experience for me and can't wait to make you laugh.”

Luv Ki Arranged Marriage is produced by Vinod Bhanushali who said, “The movie is an out-and-out comedy entertainer that will make you laugh, cry, and get emotional together as you sit & enjoy with your family. While Sunny Singh has proved his mettle in comedy with his previous films, this will be Avneet’s time to shine in a Raaj Shaandilyaa script. And when you have the OGs Supriyaji, Annu ji and Rajpal coming together it will be a roller coaster.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa stated, “Apart from an interesting storyline, it has a solid cast of immensely talented actors. The film has something for everyone and we can’t wait to get this show on the road.”

The shooting of Luv Ki Arranged Marriage has already begun in multiple locations like Orccha, Jhansi and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

