Wow! Agastya Nanda Joins Instagram; Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan, and Others Extend Warm Welcome

MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda, the emerging talent known for his role in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies," has created a buzz on social media by making his debut on Instagram. The actor shared a picture on his official Instagram handle, marking his presence on the popular social media platform.

In the posted photo, Agastya Nanda is seen sporting a simple brown t-shirt paired with beige pants, exuding a casual yet stylish vibe. The debut post garnered immediate attention, with fans and celebrities flooding the comment section to welcome the actor to Instagram.

Among those extending warm welcomes, Gauri Khan commented with a "Big hug," while Navya Nanda kept it simple with a "Welcome." Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, expressed her affection with the words, "Love and hugs baby boy." Yuvraj Menda, his co-star from "The Archies," showered the post with hearts, showcasing the camaraderie shared by the cast.

Agastya Nanda, along with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, made his debut in Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies," which was released on Netflix. The positive response to the movie has generated significant interest in Agastya's future projects, making his Instagram debut a noteworthy event for fans and the industry alike.

As Agastya Nanda embarks on his Instagram journey, his growing fan base eagerly anticipates more glimpses into his life and career through the platform.

Credit: Bollywood Bubble.