Wow! Agneepath director Karan Malhotra to direct the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kkrish 4

Fans are desperately waiting for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. There have been a lot of speculations about when the film is coming, who the cast members are, and who will be the director.
movie_image: 
KARAN MALHOTRA

MUMBAI: Fans are desperately waiting for Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. There have been a lot of speculations about when the film is coming, who the cast members are, and who will be the director. We aren’t getting any official announcements yet, but the media reports have something for the fans.

Also read -WOAH! Did Hrithik Roshan just confirm War 2 with Jr NTR?

A few days ago, some media reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan will be reuniting with Siddharth Anand for Krrish 4, who has directed him in “Bang Bang, “War,” and his upcoming film, “Fighter” (2024). But now there are reports that Karan Malhotra is coming in to direct the superhero flick.

According to sources, Agneepath and Shamshera fame Karan Malhotra will helm Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4. The sequel to Krrish 3 has been long awaited since 2013, and now things are seeing a new light. Reportedly, Karan and the K4 team have recently been on a recce in Iceland.

Also read - What! Hrithik Roshan’s security pushes away a food delivery guy who wanted a selfie, netizens say “ye toh khud ko god hi samajhne laga”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Movie Talkies 
 

About Author

