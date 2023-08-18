Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about weight gain, not being affected by trolls and 'leading a real life' after her pregnancy

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was massively slammed due to her pregnancy weight gain, but the actress gave a damn and never set unreal beauty standards like many other actresses who hit the gym and leave jaws dropped by shedding all their postpartum weight gain.
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was massively slammed due to her pregnancy weight gain, but the actress gave a damn and never set unreal beauty standards like many other actresses who hit the gym and leave jaws dropped by shedding all their postpartum weight gain. 

After a long time, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan spoke about the constant criticism over her weight gain and how she dealt with it. In her interview, Aishwarya mentioned that she was just being real and didn't set any unreal expectations on the mothers, and she was lauded by many new mommies for being real. 

And it looks like the Ponniyin Selvan actress is taking an indirect dig at the other actresses who hit the gym soon after having the baby.

Addressing the constant trolling or her weight gain, Aishwarya had said, "I wasn’t disturbed by it. If people were, well, I guess I hope they enjoyed the drama because I was busy leading a very real life with my baby. I didn’t realise it, but I think the most positive thing that came out of it for me was to have so many women come to me and say, ‘Thank you; you’ve actually gone and given so much confidence to so many of us who always believed that. I wasn’t on some mission to prove a point in this way or that. I was just being real".

Explaining in detail about her body transformation after Aaradhya, Aishwarya in her old interview in 2015 mentioned, "It was natural in my case; that was the natural turn that my body took in terms of whether I gained weight or I had water retention or whatever else that goes with the space. I was comfortable, and that’s why I have been who I have been. I stepped out in public when I could take time out from my baby, and if I did think it was a big deal, I would have been in hiding or would have done something about it".

Today Aishwarya is back in her body comfort but still there are times she gets fat shamed and more, but she never paid heave then and even now. 

Talking about other B Town mommies who stunned with their stunning transformations are Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and more. Respect to all the mommies out there.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

