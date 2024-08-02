Wow! Aishwarya Rajinikanth's "Lal Salaam" Receives U/A Certification Ahead of Theatrical Release

MUMBAI: As the theatrical release of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's highly awaited sports drama film "Lal Salaam" draws near, fans are buzzing with excitement. The movie, featuring superstar Rajinikanth in an extended cameo alongside Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal, has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.

The film, reportedly running for two hours and thirty-two minutes, promises to deliver a captivating storyline with a cricket theme. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the director, shared the news of the U/A certification on social media along with a poster featuring a cricket ball, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie's release.

"Lal Salaam" explores a sensitive subject matter while subtly conveying a societal message on the promotion of religious unity. However, reports suggest that the movie has been banned in Kuwait due to its portrayal of religious themes, a common occurrence for Indian films touching upon sensitive topics.

In a show of support, Aishwarya Rajinikanth's ex-husband, Dhanush, extended his best wishes to the "Lal Salaam" team, underscoring the mutual respect between the former couple. The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, and Jeevitha, with cricketing legend Kapil Dev making a cameo appearance.

Renowned music composer AR Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar have lent their expertise to the film's technical crew, adding to the anticipation for its release. "Lal Salaam" marks Rajinikanth's return to the silver screen after "Jailer," directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and sets the stage for his upcoming projects, including "Vettaiyan" and "Thalaivar 171," alongside a stellar cast.

