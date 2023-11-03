Wow! Ajun Rampal’s daughters are grabbing attention, are they Bollywood ready now?

The latest glimpses of the daughters of Arjun Rampal, Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal are winning the hearts of the fans, do you think they both are Bollywood ready now?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 14:17
movie_image: 
Ajun Rampal

MUMBAI: Actor Arjum Rampal has indeed created a strong mark with his beautiful acting contribution over the time, h is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in Bollywood who is known not only for his acting but also for hit hot looks.

Indeed we are seeing less of the actor Arjun Kapoor in movies and recently the actor was clicked with his family for an event. Indeed this video of the actor with his daughters is grabbing the attention of the fans, the fans are not keeping calm but praising the actor and his daughter as they both were looking beautiful.

Also read – (Ananya Panday looks stunning at cousin Alanna’s bridal shower party in an All-White themed celebration)

Both the daughters of the actor, Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal are indeed looking super cute and hot and they are already grabbing the attention of the fans with their pictures and posts which are floating all over the internet and getting jaw dropping reactions from the fans.

Well do you think both the daughters, Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal are ready to make their Bollywood debut? Because they are already getting comments with regards to their cute looks and the netizens are waiting to see the talent side of Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal.

What are your views on the daughters of Arjun Rampal, Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal and do you really want to see them in Bollywood? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ – (Bollywood divorces and huge alimonies )

Arjun Rampal Myra Rampal Mahikaa Rampal BOLLYWOOD DAUGHTER Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 14:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Actor Riya Bhattacharje roped in for Beyond Dream’s Baazi Ishq Ki for Dangal TV?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Double Dhamaka! Imlie meets Imlie; when Megha Chakraborty met Sumbul Touqeer Khan, was the result sweet or sour? See for yourself
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the tellyworld. We have seen the recent Holi parties where...
Awesome! Fans love Abhir’s concern for his ‘Docman’ in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; hail praises over the duo’s performance
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Tellyworld. This time we bring to you fans’ reaction to...
Satish Kaushik demise: Delhi police finds ‘medicines’ at the farmhouse where the actor partied and later felt uneasy
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor/director Satish Kaushik has sadly passed away following a massive heart attack on wednesday at...
Wow! Ajun Rampal’s daughters are grabbing attention, are they Bollywood ready now?
MUMBAI: Actor Arjum Rampal has indeed created a strong mark with his beautiful acting contribution over the time, h is...
Recent Stories
Satish Kaushik demise
Satish Kaushik demise: Delhi police finds ‘medicines’ at the farmhouse where the actor partied and later felt uneasy

Latest Video

Related Stories
Satish Kaushik demise
Satish Kaushik demise: Delhi police finds ‘medicines’ at the farmhouse where the actor partied and later felt uneasy
Karan Johar
"Yeh kiska pajama pehan ke aya hai" netizens troll Karan Johar for his latest public appearance
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar box office collection day 3: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer stays steady, but no growth
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looks stunning at cousin Alanna’s bridal shower party in an All-White themed celebration
Bollywood
Exclusive! A big TV actor desperately wants to make his Bollywood debut; here’s how he is using his connections
Sidharth Malhotra
Netizens gather in defense of Sidharth Malhotra over This latest video of the actor, check out what happened