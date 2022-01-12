Wow! Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi drops sneak peek as they begin shoot of movie titled Selfie

MUMBAI: Earlier we came to know that actors Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to share screen space with each other in an upcoming movie. And now giving further confirmation and the actors have dropped the sneak peek of the upcoming movie which will be titled as Selfie.

The shoot of the movie finally begins and this information is shared by the actors themselves as they take to their social media handle and drop the sneak peek video of the upcoming movie Selfie which will be directed by Raj Mehta.

Taking to his Instagram handle actor Akshay Kumar dropped this video and captioned, “Presenting #Selfiee, a journey that will drive you towards loads of entertainment, laughter & emotions. Shooting begins soon!”

On the other hand Emraan Hashmi also shared this announcement video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Extremely humbled and honoured to share the driving seat with Akshay Kumar! Get ready, strike your pose because #Selfiee is coming to you soon! Directed by Raj Mehta, shooting begins soon!”

ALSO READ – (Omg! Check out the other businesses of actress Deepika Padukone apart from acting)

Selfie is the official remake of the movie Driving License which will be directed by Raj Mehta who has earlier given the movie Good Newwz.

Earlier today Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi dropped their selfie picture on their Instagram handle to keep the audience anticipated about this upcoming movie.

Indeed it is going to be a treat to watch Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi together on screen in this official remake. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! This is how netizens react to Siddharth’s formal apology to ace Badminton player Saina Nehwal)