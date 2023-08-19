WOW! Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra shoot for a Punjabi dance number for The Great Indian Rescue – Watch Video

Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer The Great Indian Rescue is based on a true story and recently the actors shot for a Punjabi song for the film, and the video from the sets of the movie have made it to social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 15:41
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI :  Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of OMG 2. After back-to-back five flops, finally the actor got a hit at the box office, and his fans are very happy about it. Now, Akshay is all set for The Great Indian Rescue which is going to be his release.

The Great Indian Rescue is based on a true story and it also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Well, Akshay and Parineeti recently shot for a Punjabi song for the film, and the video from the sets of the movie have made it to social media.

Also Read:WOAH! After Sunny Deol, now Rajveer Deol to clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office – Deets Inside

Akshay’s fans have been sharing the video, and we also get to hear a few lines of the song in it. Well, it looks like a proper Punjabi track with foot tapping beats. We are sure this small glimpse of the song will make everyone excited about the movie and the track. Check out the video below...

The Great Indian Rescue is slated to release on 5th October 2023. The movie is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who has earlier helmed films like 1920: London and Rustom. The latter starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and he also won a National Award for his performance in it.

This will also be Akshay and Parineeti’s second film together. The two were earlier seen together in Kesari which was a hit at the box office.

The Great Indian Rescue was supposed to get a solo release. But, today, it has been announced that Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono will also hit the big screens on 5th October 2023.

Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2, Ghoomer box office collection: Sunny Deol starrer enters 300 crore club, Akshay Kumar’s film is steady, Abhishek Bachchan starrer takes a low start

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Akshay Kumar Parineeti Chopra The Great Indian Rescue OMG 2 Tinu Suresh Desai 1920 London Rustom Rajveer Deol Paloma Dono Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 15:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Truth Uncovered! Natasha unaware of the Makwana family’s reality
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Must Read! Here’s how Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has gone ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film with the collection of Rs. 543.05 crore at...
Shocking! “Itna Bada Jhola Lekar market Mein ja rahe ho kya” netizens Anushka Sharma on this new video
MUMBAI:  Actress Anushka Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have an acting space, the...
Holiday Diaries! Pranati Rai Prakash gives major holiday goals as she drops glimpses from her vacation
MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has won the fans with her mesmerizing looks and her contribution on the digital...
Bigg Boss Season 17:OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhihsek Malhan declined the offer of the upcoming season for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Must Read! “Itna Jyada lalach bhi acha Nahin Hai” netizens on report of Border 2 after the success of Gadar 2
MUMBAI : Movie Gadar 2 is currently winning the hearts of the fans and as we see the movie breaking many records day by...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
Must Read! Here’s how Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has gone ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gadar 2
Must Read! Here’s how Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has gone ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
ANUSHKA SHARMA
Shocking! “Itna Bada Jhola Lekar market Mein ja rahe ho kya” netizens Anushka Sharma on this new video
Border
Must Read! “Itna Jyada lalach bhi acha Nahin Hai” netizens on report of Border 2 after the success of Gadar 2
Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon
Don 3: Really! Not Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon to play lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial?
Sunny Deol, now Rajveer Deol
WOAH! After Sunny Deol, now Rajveer Deol to clash with Akshay Kumar at the box office – Deets Inside
Malavika
Trolled! "Bedsheets pehen Kar Aa gayi kya" netizens trolls actress Malavika Mohanan on her outfit