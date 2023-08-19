WOW! Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra shoot for a Punjabi dance number for The Great Indian Rescue – Watch Video

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the success of OMG 2. After back-to-back five flops, finally the actor got a hit at the box office, and his fans are very happy about it. Now, Akshay is all set for The Great Indian Rescue which is going to be his release.

The Great Indian Rescue is based on a true story and it also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. Well, Akshay and Parineeti recently shot for a Punjabi song for the film, and the video from the sets of the movie have made it to social media.

Akshay’s fans have been sharing the video, and we also get to hear a few lines of the song in it. Well, it looks like a proper Punjabi track with foot tapping beats. We are sure this small glimpse of the song will make everyone excited about the movie and the track. Check out the video below...

The Great Indian Rescue is slated to release on 5th October 2023. The movie is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai who has earlier helmed films like 1920: London and Rustom. The latter starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role, and he also won a National Award for his performance in it.

This will also be Akshay and Parineeti’s second film together. The two were earlier seen together in Kesari which was a hit at the box office.

The Great Indian Rescue was supposed to get a solo release. But, today, it has been announced that Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono will also hit the big screens on 5th October 2023.

