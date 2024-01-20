Wow! Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to save the world in this new poster and here is when the teaser will he out

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the announcement was out, the movie that has some amazing talents like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is grabbing the attention of the fans and audience because we are going to see these two amazing actors for the first time delivering some high octane action sequences.

And now for all the fans of the actors and the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have a look at the latest poster of the movie where we can see Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set with their fearless attitude to save the world which is about to get end, as the tagline says 'The world is about to end, and our heroes will rise'

It is also now officially revealed that the teaser of the movie will be releasing on 24th January and movie will be releasing on Eid April 2024. No doubt this latest posters as set the tone right for the movie and now and our expectations level has been increased.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. The film was originally scheduled to release on 22 December 2023 but faced delays. The film is now slated for a theatrical release on Eid 2024 in Hindi with dubbed versions of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

