WOW! Akshay Kumar drops some amazing BTS from the sets of Raksha Bandhan as the Mumbai schedule wraps up

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll, no doubt he is one of the bankable actors of Bollywood, and currently the actor has some major lineups. Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan is one of the biggies in the upcoming years. Ever since the project was announced the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie and the smallest glimpse from the movie.

Today the team of Raksha Bandhan completed the Mumbai schedule, and on this occasion actor Akshay Kumar shared some amazing BTS pictures with a heartfelt note for the director Anand L. Rai and his co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared these pictures and wrote, "I'm already missing walking down these streets of Chandni Chowk. Even though it was a make believe set...you made it look so real, take a bow @sumitbasu62. My wonderful co-star Bhumi Pednekar , thank you for providing the right balance with your splendid talent. And @aanandlrai..sir.. what can I say about you, besides that you're a wizard and today as we wrap up the Mumbai schedule of #Rakshabandhan, I know I'm leaving the set as a better actor.”

Film Raksha Bandhan revolves around the bond of a brother and a sister. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. It features Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead role. The recurring cast includes Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth who play his sisters.

