WOW! Akshay Kumar promotes Gadar 2 along with OMG 2; tweets ‘#OhMyGadar'

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 clashed at the box office. But today, Akshay took to Twitter to thank the audiences for giving love to both the movies.
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one actor who has never been hesitant about his film clashing with other films at the box office. In fact, he has always stated that even if movies are clashing, both the films should work.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clashed at the box office. Both the movies released on 11th August 2023, and while Sunny Deol starrer is already a blockbuster, Akshay’s film has also done very well at the box office.

Also Read: Exclusive! Manoj Desai on Akshay Kumar’s Indian citizenship, “I want to congratulate him and say, we are proud of you”

Today, Akshay took to Twitter to thank the audiences for giving love to both the movies, OMG 2 and Gadar 2. He tweeted, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas.”

This gesture of Akshay has surely impressed one and all. A netizen tweeted, “Most secured actor of Bollywood. Proud of you.” Another Twitter user wrote, “The way you added this song in OMG2, reason you're different from insecure batch of Bollywood.” One more netizen tweeted, “Bade dilwala akshay kumar First you promoted his song in your movie And now here Love you akshay sir.” Check out the tweets below...

In six days, OMG 2 has collected Rs. Rs. 79.47 crore and Gadar 2 has collected Rs. 261.35 crore. After many flops, Akshay has finally got a hit, and his fans are super happy about it.  

Also Read: Must Read! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer is mammoth; Akshay Kumar starrer stays steady

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 12:32

