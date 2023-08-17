WOW! Akshay Kumar promotes Gadar 2 along with OMG 2; tweets ‘#OhMyGadar'

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is one actor who has never been hesitant about his film clashing with other films at the box office. In fact, he has always stated that even if movies are clashing, both the films should work.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clashed at the box office. Both the movies released on 11th August 2023, and while Sunny Deol starrer is already a blockbuster, Akshay’s film has also done very well at the box office.

Today, Akshay took to Twitter to thank the audiences for giving love to both the movies, OMG 2 and Gadar 2. He tweeted, “A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History! प्यार और आभार #Gadar2 in cinemas #OMG2 in cinemas.”

A big thank you to our audiences for all the love for #OhMyGadar and giving us the greatest week in Indian Film History!

प्यार और आभार#Gadar2 in cinemas#OMG2 in cinemas pic.twitter.com/63l8G4JTA6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 17, 2023

This gesture of Akshay has surely impressed one and all. A netizen tweeted, “Most secured actor of Bollywood. Proud of you.” Another Twitter user wrote, “The way you added this song in OMG2, reason you're different from insecure batch of Bollywood.” One more netizen tweeted, “Bade dilwala akshay kumar First you promoted his song in your movie And now here Love you akshay sir.” Check out the tweets below...

In six days, OMG 2 has collected Rs. Rs. 79.47 crore and Gadar 2 has collected Rs. 261.35 crore. After many flops, Akshay has finally got a hit, and his fans are super happy about it.

