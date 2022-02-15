WOW! Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey and Aditi Rao Hydari’s Hey Sinamika’s Trailer will be out on THESE dates

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media handle, where he shared a new poster of his upcoming film Bachchan Paandey. In the poster, the caption reads as Mujhe Bhai Nahi Godfather Bolte Hain. Akshay will be seen in the daredevil look in the film. He captioned the post as This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! #BachchhanPaandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb 2022. #SajidNadiadwala @farhadsamji @kritisanon @jacquelinef143 @arshad_warsi @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson

On the other hand, Hey Sinamika will see Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan, and Kajal Aggarwal in the leading roles. The production house Viacom 18 studios took to her official social media handle to announce that the trailer of their film Hey Sinamika will be coming on 16th February at 6 PM. The next rocking update of 2022 is here! #HeySinamikaTrailer drops tomorrow at 6 pm! Produced by @officialjiostudios, starring @dqsalmaan @kajalaggarwalofficial and @aditiraohydari, directed by ace dance master @brinda_gopal In theatres from March 3rd, 2022. #HeySinamika #HeySinamikaFromMarch3 #DQ33

For the universe, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Paandey is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film will also star Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, and others in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 18 March 2022. Whereas Hey Sinamika is directed by Brinda and produced by Jio Studios. Featuring music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman, the venture began production in March 2020. Hey Sinamika is scheduled to be released on 3 March 2022.

