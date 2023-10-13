Wow! Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj submitted for Oscars

With great positive word of mouth and tremendously amazing reviews from all across, Pooja Entertainment's Mission Raniganj has set its rule in the theaters. Having cemented its place as the first choice of the audience on National Cinema Day, the film is witnessing houseful shows across the nation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 21:43
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: With great positive word of mouth and tremendously amazing reviews from all across, Pooja Entertainment's Mission Raniganj has set its rule in the theaters. Having cemented its place as the first choice of the audience on National Cinema Day, the film is witnessing houseful shows across the nation. 

Also read - Mission Raniganj triumphing ahead of all! Producers submitted the film to the Oscars!

Ahead of the film receiving unprecedented love, the makers have now made a very smart move and independently submitted the film to the Oscars.

The makers of Mission Raniganj seem to own every due to the immensely inspiring story of the film deserves. Ensuring the same, the makers have now independently submitted the film to the Oscars. 

It’s indeed a very smart and significant move because Mission Raniganj is a true story of humans specifically the coal miners trapped in an impossible situation and rescued due to the courageous act of a hero, Jaswant Singh Gill.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and music by Jjust Music, promises to bring to life the coal mine accident that shook not only the nation but also the world. 

Also read - Exclusive! Mission Raniganj actor Gaurav Prateek shares his story about how he got the part of Diwakar in the movie, read to know more

The relentless dedication of the rescue team, led by Jaswant Singh Gill, offering audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience, screening in cinemas now.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

Mission Raniganj Akshay Kumar Jaswant Singh Gill Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani tinu Suresh Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 21:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Wow! Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj submitted for Oscars
MUMBAI: With great positive word of mouth and tremendously amazing reviews from all across, Pooja Entertainment's...
Exclusive! Mission Raniganj actor Gaurav Prateek shares his story about how he got the part of Diwakar in the movie, read to know more
MUMBAI: Indian actor Gaurav Prateek has appeared in many films & TV shows. He started his career with movies like...
Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! The upcoming storyline is filled with some dangerous twist and turns, Srishti gets shot
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Anand and Shraddha Arya and is...
Shivangi Joshi teams up with Mr.Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh for his show 'Long Drive'
MUMBAI :Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media...
Amazing! Sriti Jha aka Pragya and Supriya Shukla aka Sarla's reunion is what every Kumkum Bhagya fan has been waiting for
MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj submitted for Oscars
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mission Raniganj
Exclusive! Mission Raniganj actor Gaurav Prateek shares his story about how he got the part of Diwakar in the movie, read to know more
Juhi
Exciting Debut Alert: Juhi Bhatt Makes Her Bollywood Debut with Fukrey 3
Love Is Blind season
Woah! Did someone get married at Love Is Blind season 5? Take a look
BRITNEY SPEARS
Woah! Britney Spears spotted having a night out with Maluma and J Balvin in NYC
CARDI
Woah! Cardi B gifted designed bags worth $500k by Offset on her 31st birthday
meezaan jaffrey
Exclusive! “Value other people’s time and emotions, that’s very important.”Yaariyan 2 actor Meezan Jaffrey on the advice he got from his father, Jaaved Jaffrey, read to know more