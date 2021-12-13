Wow! Akshay Kumar is the lucky mascot for Miss World and Miss Universe winners in Bollywood; read on to know how

MUMBAI: Over time, we have seen some amazing debuts in Bollywood. Many made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of fans right from the first movie. We won't be wrong in saying that a few of the most promising debuts were made by the actresses who were launched along with Akshay Kumar.

Let's talk about the winners of Miss World and Miss Universe who made their Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra

How can we forget one of the hottest pairs of all time? Priyanka Chopra (Miss World) made her Bollywood debut along with the actor in the movie Andaaz, which released in 2003. The movie was immensely loved by fans and received an amazing response for Priyanka's hotness and her promising work. Since then, there was no looking back for her.

Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar

Miss Universe Lara Dutta also made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in Andaaz. This love triangle was not only loved for its amazing storytelling but also for the beauty and the promising debut of Lara. How can we forget the amazing chemistry of Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar? Their friendship in the movie was immensely loved.

ALSO READ – (SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ becomes the most liked trailer ever, breaks Baahubali's record!)

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie Prithviraj. Ever since the news was out, fans are not keeping calm and are very excited to see this beauty on the big screen. The makers have launched the teaser and the trailer of the movie for which the actress is already getting an amazing response for her screen presence and beauty. The movie will be released on 21 January 2022.

Another victory for India today at the international level is that India’s Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe contest held in Israel, and it is also said that Harnaaz has already been approached for two Bollywood films.

Well we look forward to knowing which those Bollywood movies are and along with which actor she will be debuting. Is it Akshay Kumar once again? Do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (SHOCKING! Check out Vicky-Katrina’s income and brand value)