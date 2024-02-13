Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release

Hindi remake of movie Soorarai Pottru starring Akshay Kumar is out, the movie to be released on July
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 13:23
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll and we see great lineups of the actor for the year 2024, all eyes are now for his next big action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and now there is a good surprise for all the fans of the Khiladi Kumar, as we know the actor was working on the Hindi version of the popular south movie Soorarai Pottru that had Suriya in lead, finally the title of the movie and the release date is out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Yes for all the fans all over the upcoming movie of the actor Akshay Kumar which is the official remake of popular south movie Soorarai Pottru has finally got a new title, the title of the is Sarfira, and the Announcement video is out by the makers, we see the solid bgm and the actor Akshay Kumar riding on a bike and the title suggests that his character is Sarfira in the movie. As we see know this I'd the remake of south movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya, we look forward to see the actor Akshay Kumar and his approach for the movie as we have loved Suriya in Soorarai Pottru.

Also read Fascinating! Akshay Kumar all set to return to his most bankable superstar tag in 2024, to earn around 5000 crore with cumulative box office; Check out here how!

Movie Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyothika, Suriya and Vikram Malhotra, and it also has Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The movie will be releasing on 12th July 2024.

Talking about movie Soorarai Pottru is currently streaming on Amazon Prime video. What are your views on this new movie of actor Akshay Kumar and how excited are you for the same, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar fans AKSHAY KUMAR MOVIES Soorarai Pottru Udaan Amazon Prime Video Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/13/2024 - 13:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie : Sad! Imlie left heartbroken as Agastya falls down the cliff
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a while...
Wow! Check out the first look of Munawar Faruqui and Hina Khan’s upcoming project
MUMBAI: Hina Khan has been Television’s most popular and loved actress. She became a household name for her role as...
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll and we see great lineups of the actor for the year 2024, all eyes are now for...
Anupama: OH NO! Anupama refuses to come back to Anuj; Shruti comes to know the truth
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Yuvraj has entered Abhira's life. Will this entry create more wreckage in her life, or will love blossom between Abhira and Armaan? Samridhii Shukla Aka Abhira from Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spills the Bean About the Intriguing Track!
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's legacy. The show is bringing to...
Confirmed! Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia part ways, “I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last”
MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia met in the Bigg Boss 14 house and got along like a house on fire. The two...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar
Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Urvashi Rautella
Trolled! "Who wears this for airport" netizens trolls actress Urvashi Rautella for her dressing sense
Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal
Announcement! Are you ready for the title track from the Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk? Here’s what you need to know
Alina Sen
Sexy! These clicks of actress Alina Sen will surely make your jaws drop
Rakul
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to have an eco-friendly wedding, here's how
Sai Pallavi
Entertainment Updates! From Sai Pallavi being spotted with Junaid Khan to Salman Khan signing a big budget movie, here’s all the happenings of today that you don’t want to miss
Sachin
Exclusive! Sachin Parikh shares his experience working with Pankaj Tripathi in the movie Main Atal Hoon, “We had already shared screen together”