Wow! Akshay Kumar's Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru gets a new title, here is when the movie will release

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar is on a roll and we see great lineups of the actor for the year 2024, all eyes are now for his next big action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and now there is a good surprise for all the fans of the Khiladi Kumar, as we know the actor was working on the Hindi version of the popular south movie Soorarai Pottru that had Suriya in lead, finally the title of the movie and the release date is out.

Yes for all the fans all over the upcoming movie of the actor Akshay Kumar which is the official remake of popular south movie Soorarai Pottru has finally got a new title, the title of the is Sarfira, and the Announcement video is out by the makers, we see the solid bgm and the actor Akshay Kumar riding on a bike and the title suggests that his character is Sarfira in the movie. As we see know this I'd the remake of south movie Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya, we look forward to see the actor Akshay Kumar and his approach for the movie as we have loved Suriya in Soorarai Pottru.

Movie Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyothika, Suriya and Vikram Malhotra, and it also has Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The movie will be releasing on 12th July 2024.

Talking about movie Soorarai Pottru is currently streaming on Amazon Prime video. What are your views on this new movie of actor Akshay Kumar and how excited are you for the same, do let us know in the comment section below.

