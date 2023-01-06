WOW! Alena Khalifeh, the journalist who proposed Salman Khan, is so gorgeous that she can give Hindi film actresses a run for their money

MUMBAI :A few days ago, a video from IIFA 2023 went viral in which a journalist told Salman Khan that she loves him and she even proposed to him to get married to her. The superstar answered, “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me about 20 years ago.”

Well, everyone was keen to know who this journalist is who actually had the courage to ask Salman to get married to her. Well, her name is Alena Khalifeh and she is from Dubai. She works as a journalist and she is a content creator as well.

We decided to go on her Instagram and check out some pictures of her, and we have to say that Alena is so gorgeous that she can give Hindi film actresses a run for their money. Check out her pictures below...

The viral video of Alena and Salman has surely got the former in the limelight, and we won’t be surprised if soon she is offered a Hindi film or a web series. Would you like to watch Alena in a Hindi project? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan, the actor currently has Tiger 3 lined up which is slated to release on Diwali this year. The actor’s last release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed to make a mark at the box office, so now all eyes are on Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it.

