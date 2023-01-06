WOW! Alena Khalifeh, the journalist who proposed Salman Khan, is so gorgeous that she can give Hindi film actresses a run for their money

A few days ago, a video from IIFA 2023 went viral in which a journalist told Salman Khan that she loves him and she even proposed to him to get married to her. Well, here’s everything you need to know about her...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 12:42
movie_image: 
Hindi film actresses a run for their money

MUMBAI :A few days ago, a video from IIFA 2023 went viral in which a journalist told Salman Khan that she loves him and she even proposed to him to get married to her. The superstar answered, “My days of getting married are over. You should have met me about 20 years ago.”  

Well, everyone was keen to know who this journalist is who actually had the courage to ask Salman to get married to her. Well, her name is Alena Khalifeh and she is from Dubai. She works as a journalist and she is a content creator as well.

Also Read:  Woah! A journalist proposes Salman Khan for marriage; here’s how the superstar reacted

We decided to go on her Instagram and check out some pictures of her, and we have to say that Alena is so gorgeous that she can give Hindi film actresses a run for their money. Check out her pictures below...

The viral video of Alena and Salman has surely got the former in the limelight, and we won’t be surprised if soon she is offered a Hindi film or a web series. Would you like to watch Alena in a Hindi project? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman Khan, the actor currently has Tiger 3 lined up which is slated to release on Diwali this year. The actor’s last release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed to make a mark at the box office, so now all eyes are on Tiger 3. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in it.

Also Read :WOW! IIFA 2023: From Salman Khan-Vicky Kaushal’s hug to a fan kissing Siddharth Nigam, here are the highlights of the award function

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Alena Khalifeh Salman Khan Tiger 3 Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Maneesh Sharma Katrina Kaif Emraan Hashmi Shah Rukh Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
4
Sad
1
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 12:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Anup Jalota roped in for OTT show titled Karmo Ka Fal
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from Movies, OTT and television, we are back with another piece...
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Interesting! Raima confronts Armaan for his games
MUMBAI :Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Whoa! Samantha Ruth Prabhu's role in Indian version of Citadel revealed; here's how she is connected to Priyanka Chopra's character Nadia
MUMBAI: Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra has been in the news from the day it was announced. The...
Exclusive! Do the leads of Pyaar ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni, Fahmaan Khan, and Kritika Singh Yadav NOT get along? His Publicist says otherwise! Full Scoop Inside!
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Exclusive! “There is a uncanny similarity between me and this character which made me say yes” Sameer Soni
MUMBAI: Actor Samir Soni has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing craft, he is no doubt...
Wow! Check out the hottest photoshoot of Amy Aela, the doppelganger of Katrina Kaif
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing pictures and posts all over internet Indian model and actress Amy Aela has been...
Recent Stories
Amy Aela, the doppelganger of Katrina Kaif
Wow! Check out the hottest photoshoot of Amy Aela, the doppelganger of Katrina Kaif
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amy Aela, the doppelganger of Katrina Kaif
Wow! Check out the hottest photoshoot of Amy Aela, the doppelganger of Katrina Kaif
Alia Bhatt
RIP! Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan passes away
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Woah! Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani reunion proves all is well between Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji – View Pics
Pallak Lalwani
Hot pics! check out the times actress Pallak Lalwani raised temperature with her hotness
Interesting! Actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s
Interesting! Actors who became fathers in their late 40s and 50s
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"
Exclusive! Kanupriya Pandit on her role in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “Vicky Kaushal told me one of his relatives is like that"