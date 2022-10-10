WOW! From Alia Bhatt to Dia Mirza; Actresses who surprised fans with quick baby announcements

MUMBAI : While our favorite actresses getting married is music to our ears, their baby announcements post that is even sweeter. And when that announcement comes super fast after a grand wedding, it is a cherry on the cake for their fans.

We bring to you the list of some of our popular Bollywood actresses who announced the arrival of their little bundle of joy soon after their big fat Indian wedding

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been media’s most adored couple who met on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s recently released Brahmastra. The couple first gave the fans a sweet surprise by announcing their wedding in April this year and later gave a double whammy announcing their pregnancy in June.

Dia Mirza

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress tied the knot with businessman Viabhav Rekhi in February 2021 and delivered a premature baby boy in May the same year. This was quite a shocking yet sweet surprise for her fans.

Nayanthara

The South Indian actress who will soon be making her Bollywood debut opposite Shahrukh Khan in Atlee’s Jawan, announced the arrival of her twin sons through surrogacy with hubby and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Her fans were taken aback by her quick baby announcement.

Neha Dhupia

Soon after marriage to her beau Angad Bedi in May 2018, Neha Dhupia announced the arrival of her first child in November the same year. Many speculated that she was already pregnant on her wedding day.

Mira Rajput

Fans were pleasantly surprised at how young Mira Rajput was when she married Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor. The beautiful Mira who comes from a non-filmy family was only 20 when she tied the knot with a 34 year old Shahid. The couple had their first child in 2016, when she was only 21.

Puja Banerjee

TV actress Puja Banerjee married actor Kunal Verma in March 2020 and they had their first child in October the same year. She was a part of the show Kumkum Bhagya but quit the show due to her pregnancy.

