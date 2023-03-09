WOW! From Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora; These Bollywood Divas slay Stylish Gym Outfit elegantly by raising the temperature

MUMBAI: Whatever the occasion, we always look to celebrities for dress trends. Fans are inspired by what to dress and how to style by these celebrities' distinctive sartorial choices. Actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Malaika Arora, and others have demonstrated how beautiful and fashion-forward fitness attire can be.

Take a look at some of the sexiest divas slaying in their best workout attire.

Also read: Must Watch: From Jannat Zubair to Shivangi Joshi; these TV Actresses are a true inspiration for expertly rocking the denim look

Kiara Advani has a stylish collection of workout attire

Actress Kiara Advani from Satya Prem Ki Katha is a fitness fashion icon and a queen bee. She frequently shows off her toned body when wearing activewear, and she typically wears tights with sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashionable fitness attire

Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently sports her elegant black gym attire. She makes time in her schedule to plan her workouts each day. She also exercises frequently at home.

Janhvi Kapoor increases the perceived hotness factor with her gym attire

With her style, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor sets some serious fashion goals. We adore the distinctive style she has. Janhvi has a fantastic selection of workout attire. It's clear that Janhvi adores sports bras and shorts. The Pilates class is frequently attended by the gym addict in shorts.

Neha Sharma appears to be extremely hot

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma varies with her style and always rocks the gym look. She looks great in everything, whether it's shorts and a tee or full sleeves and printed tracks.

Fitness is Alia Bhatt's obsession

All people are inspired by Alia Bhatt's flawless physique. She frequently raises the temperature with her athletic clothing, pairing it with her trademark tees and shorts.

A style idol is Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the star of the movie Jawan, appears to have an excellent assortment of sports bras. She has been seen wearing some extremely stylish gym attire and gets noticed every time.

Kriti Sanon seems wonderful

Actress Kriti Sanon from the movie "Adipurush" attracts attention with her sexy attire and workout attire.

Ananya Panday sets workout goals

Actress Ananya Panday from Dream Girl 2 regularly poses for photos outside the gym and never skips a workout. The diva draws attention with her fit physique.

Sara Ali Khan looks hottie in workout attire

Sara Ali Khan's gym gear is worth stealing because it includes shorts and printed leggings. Sara is an encouragement to everyone and has an incredible fat-to-fit narrative. Sara's preferred training attire appears to be a sports bra and shorts, much like Janhvi's.

Malaika Arora, queen of the gym attire

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood actress, turns heads in style with her chic gym attire. A trailblazer with one of the coolest styles, Malla is.

Also read: UFF! Paras Kalnawat, Rohit Suchanti or Krishna Kaul, which of these Bhagya boys have impressed you with their CASUAL outfits?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood life