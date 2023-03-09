WOW! From Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani to Malaika Arora; These Bollywood Divas slay Stylish Gym Outfit elegantly by raising the temperature

Fans are inspired by superstars' particular sartorial choices on what to wear and how to style. Actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neha Sharma, and others have shown how attractive and stylish activewear can be.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Alia

MUMBAI: Whatever the occasion, we always look to celebrities for dress trends. Fans are inspired by what to dress and how to style by these celebrities' distinctive sartorial choices. Actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Malaika Arora, and others have demonstrated how beautiful and fashion-forward fitness attire can be.

Take a look at some of the sexiest divas slaying in their best workout attire.

Also read: Must Watch: From Jannat Zubair to Shivangi Joshi; these TV Actresses are a true inspiration for expertly rocking the denim look

Kiara Advani has a stylish collection of workout attire

Actress Kiara Advani from Satya Prem Ki Katha is a fitness fashion icon and a queen bee. She frequently shows off her toned body when wearing activewear, and she typically wears tights with sneakers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's fashionable fitness attire

Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently sports her elegant black gym attire. She makes time in her schedule to plan her workouts each day. She also exercises frequently at home.

Janhvi Kapoor increases the perceived hotness factor with her gym attire

With her style, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor sets some serious fashion goals. We adore the distinctive style she has. Janhvi has a fantastic selection of workout attire. It's clear that Janhvi adores sports bras and shorts. The Pilates class is frequently attended by the gym addict in shorts.

Neha Sharma appears to be extremely hot

Bollywood actress Neha Sharma varies with her style and always rocks the gym look. She looks great in everything, whether it's shorts and a tee or full sleeves and printed tracks.

Fitness is Alia Bhatt's obsession

All people are inspired by Alia Bhatt's flawless physique. She frequently raises the temperature with her athletic clothing, pairing it with her trademark tees and shorts.

A style idol is Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, the star of the movie Jawan, appears to have an excellent assortment of sports bras. She has been seen wearing some extremely stylish gym attire and gets noticed every time.

Kriti Sanon seems wonderful

Actress Kriti Sanon from the movie "Adipurush" attracts attention with her sexy attire and workout attire.

Ananya Panday sets workout goals

Actress Ananya Panday from Dream Girl 2 regularly poses for photos outside the gym and never skips a workout. The diva draws attention with her fit physique.

Sara Ali Khan looks hottie in workout attire

Sara Ali Khan's gym gear is worth stealing because it includes shorts and printed leggings. Sara is an encouragement to everyone and has an incredible fat-to-fit narrative. Sara's preferred training attire appears to be a sports bra and shorts, much like Janhvi's.

Malaika Arora, queen of the gym attire

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood actress, turns heads in style with her chic gym attire. A trailblazer with one of the coolest styles, Malla is.

Also read: UFF! Paras Kalnawat, Rohit Suchanti or Krishna Kaul, which of these Bhagya boys have impressed you with their CASUAL outfits?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits – Bollywood life 

Kareena Kapoor Sara Ali Khan . Kiara Advani Malaika Arora Deepika Padukone Neha Sharma Bollywood fashion lifestyle TV Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/03/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Gautam Vig reveals his experience using a real gun for his recent action sequence, read more
MUMBAI: For bringing an action-packed sequence to life in ‘Junooniyatt’ which demanded handling a real revolver and...
SAD! Babil Khan opens up about his father Irrfan Khan; Says 'He left before he...'
MUMBAI: The subject of Babil's earlier remark that he couldn't discuss his job with his father was brought up. Babil...
Surprising! Sunny Deol’s Shocking Revelation about his father Dharmendra’s abusive nature; says ‘He once Abused Servant…’
MUMBAI: Sunny Deol is now enjoying the success of his most recent film, Gadar 2, and confessed in a recent interview...
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan recollects how he started loving Tamil cinema
MUMBAI: The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara movie Jawan is eagerly anticipated by everyone. This movie is one of the most...
OMG! Gadar 2 Fame Sunny Deol makes THIS Shocking revelation about his father Dharmendra; Says ‘I had three fingers stamped’
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol is a family man first, and he learned this trait from his father, legendary actor...
Woah! Esha Deol expresses her regret over turning down Omkara and Golmaal, read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Esha Deol has had a career span of over 20 years. She has faced a lot of highs and lows...
Recent Stories
Babil Khan
SAD! Babil Khan opens up about his father Irrfan Khan; Says 'He left before he...'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Babil Khan
SAD! Babil Khan opens up about his father Irrfan Khan; Says 'He left before he...'
Sunny Deol
Surprising! Sunny Deol’s Shocking Revelation about his father Dharmendra’s abusive nature; says ‘He once Abused Servant…’
Shah Rukh Khan
OMG! Shah Rukh Khan recollects how he started loving Tamil cinema
Sunny Deol
OMG! Gadar 2 Fame Sunny Deol makes THIS Shocking revelation about his father Dharmendra; Says ‘I had three fingers stamped’
ESHA DEOL
Woah! Esha Deol expresses her regret over turning down Omkara and Golmaal, read more
Bahubali
OMG! From Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty to Mahesh Babu: These South Indian actors who turned down blockbuster Bollywood films