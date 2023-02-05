WOW! Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani attend Met Gala 2023; here’s what netizens have to say about their look

Many Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and others have attended Met Gala in the past, and this year Alia Bhatt has also made her debut at the event. This year, Priyanka, Alia, and Isha have made it to the Met Gala.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Priyanka Chopra

MUMBAI :Met Gala 2023 is one of the most talked about events of the year. Many Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and others have attended Met Gala in the past, and this year Alia Bhatt has also made her debut at the event.

This year, Priyanka, Alia, and Isha have made it to the Met Gala. Alia was seen wearing a white gown, and you guys will be shocked to know that there were 10,000 pearls on her outfit. Yes, you read it right!

Also Read:  Beautiful! Alia Bhatt shares some unseen pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Netizens have liked Alia’s elegant look, but they feel it’s too simple for Met Gala. A netizen commented, “Too basic ,met Gala is all about something different.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Pyari to lag rahi h but dress thoda different hona chahiye tha event koi normal event nehi tha Met Gala tha to us hisaab se hi kuch pehanna chahiye tha ..” One more Instagram user commented, “Looking pretty face wise, dress is basic nothing wow.hair is also not giving.” Check out the comments below...

Priyanka Chopra opted for a black and white high slit gown, and looked stunning as usual. But, netizens are a bit upset with her hairdo. A netizen commented, “Would have look much better with her hair down!” One more Instagram user wrote, “Now who did that hair...” Another netizen commented, “She is gorgeous.” Check out the comments below...

2.jpg

While of course all eyes were on actresses, we also had Isha Ambani at Met gala 2023, and she has impressed one and all with her look. A netizen commented, “Gorgeous lady on the floor.” Another Instagram user wrote, “She is beautiful and her outfit is also....” Check out the comments below...

3.jpg


 
Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below...
 
Also Read:  What! Priyanka Chopra admits she was close to losing daughter Malti Marie many times, says “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her…”
 
For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra Isha Ambani Met Gala 2023 Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Gangubai Kathiawadi Jee Le Zaraa Citadel Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Danger! Lakshmi hears gunshots, ges to save Rishi
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly attends Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening; shares pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Vikram and others
MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly has gained superstar status on television, with her brilliant and heart touching performance as...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Oh No! Shivendra apologizes to Surilii, the latter wants to stay away
MUMBAI :Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Exclusive! Aashish K.N Mehrotra and Sagar Parekh speak about the differences the co- actors have on the sets of the show Anupamaa and what is the main reason for the show to sustain number one
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is one of the most loved television serials and number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Sahiba disappears once again, Seerat and Garry meet
MUMBAI :Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Esha Gupta
Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Esha Gupta
Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”
get a room
What! Amidst dating rumors, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan caught kissing at a club by a fan who says “get a room”
Raghav Juyal on social media trolling,
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”
Malti Marie
What! Priyanka Chopra admits she was close to losing daughter Malti Marie many times, says “I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her…”
salu
WOAH! Age gap between Salman Khan and his female leads will leave you shocked
films of Ranbir Kapoor
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor