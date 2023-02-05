WOW! Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani attend Met Gala 2023; here’s what netizens have to say about their look

MUMBAI :Met Gala 2023 is one of the most talked about events of the year. Many Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and others have attended Met Gala in the past, and this year Alia Bhatt has also made her debut at the event.

This year, Priyanka, Alia, and Isha have made it to the Met Gala. Alia was seen wearing a white gown, and you guys will be shocked to know that there were 10,000 pearls on her outfit. Yes, you read it right!

Netizens have liked Alia’s elegant look, but they feel it’s too simple for Met Gala. A netizen commented, “Too basic ,met Gala is all about something different.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Pyari to lag rahi h but dress thoda different hona chahiye tha event koi normal event nehi tha Met Gala tha to us hisaab se hi kuch pehanna chahiye tha ..” One more Instagram user commented, “Looking pretty face wise, dress is basic nothing wow.hair is also not giving.” Check out the comments below...

Priyanka Chopra opted for a black and white high slit gown, and looked stunning as usual. But, netizens are a bit upset with her hairdo. A netizen commented, “Would have look much better with her hair down!” One more Instagram user wrote, “Now who did that hair...” Another netizen commented, “She is gorgeous.” Check out the comments below...

While of course all eyes were on actresses, we also had Isha Ambani at Met gala 2023, and she has impressed one and all with her look. A netizen commented, “Gorgeous lady on the floor.” Another Instagram user wrote, “She is beautiful and her outfit is also....” Check out the comments below...



