Wow! Alia Bhatt’s Baby Shower Theme and Decor Revealed

MUMBAI: Brahmastra actress and mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt will soon be enjoying her all-girls baby shower, organised by the nani-dadi duo Soni Razdan and Neetu Singh. Going by the reports, she is in the final leg of the third trimester of her pregnancy.

According to the reports, the preparations for the baby shower have already begun, and a delicious menu has been finalized for Alia. The reports suggest that the menu is vegan-themed and the decor is planned in a unique and beautiful way.

The decor of the baby shower will have adorable childhood pictures of Alia and Ranbir. They plan to revisit the love birds’ childhood memories. The event will take place somewhere in early October, and will be an intimate one. The guest list includes Alia and Ranbir’s family and Alia’s childhood and close friends.

Ranbir and Alia got married this year in April. Soon, they also announced their pregnancy in July, which created a lot of buzz. The couple is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra which is their first film together.

