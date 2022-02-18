Wow! Alia Bhatt shares stunning pictures as she bids adieu to Berlin

MUMBAI: Gangubai Kathiawadi has been the talk of the town from the time the trailer of the film was out. Alia Bhatt is leaving no stone unturned as she is going all out to promote the film. Recently she along with her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali visited Berlin where their film Gangubai Kathiawadi was premiered at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.

Also read:Finally! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to make the BIG announcement putting the wedding rumours to rest

The actress took social media by storm as she stepped out for the film’s promotion in Berlin. Alia even shared some glimpses of her where she was seen walking the red carpet of the prestigious film festival. She also did the signature post of Gangubai at the red carpet event for her fans.

Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle, where she posted some stunning pictures of herself. In the pictures, Alia Bhatt was seen posing amazingly for the camera. She captioned the post as ‘Bye-bye Berlin’.

Check out the post here:

As soon as Alia posted the pictures, her friends and fans started liking and commenting on the post. The first one to react to her post was Anushka Sharma. Taking to Alia’s picture, Anushka wrote Stunning. Janhvi Kapoor also took to her post and said, Excuse me please with fire emoji.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Jayantilal Gada and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also has Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn features in an extended cameo appearance. The film will release in theatres on 25th February 2022.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read:Must Read! It was a great experience to work with my dad in Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt opens up about working with Mahesh Bhatt



