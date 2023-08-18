WOW! Alia Bhatt wants to do a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan; netizens are super excited and Karan Johar’s comment grabs attention

Today, Alia Bhatt posted a few pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan and in the caption she has revealed her desire to work with Bebo. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 18:53
movie_image: 
Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has always said that she is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and how can we forget the video in which the former recreated Poo’s scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While they both share a great rapport with each other, we have seen them together on the big screens. They were a part of Udta Punjab, but didn’t have any scenes together.

Today, Alia posted a few pictures with Kareena and it looks like they have collaborated for a brand. But, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress in the caption has revealed her desire to work with Bebo.

Also Read:WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit the construction site of their new house; netizens say, “Ghar bana rahe hai ya Taj Mahal”

She posted, “Can it get any better…  P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting.” Check out the poster below...

Well, netizens are also super excited about it. A netizen commented, “The collab we didn’t know we needed.” Karan Johar also commented, “We need a film with this cast.” One netizen actually requested Karan to make a movie with them, “@karanjohar please make both in one movie.” Check out the comments below... 

While Alia has been Kareena’s fan, they are also related to each other. Kareena is Alia’s cousin sister-in-law. So, it will surely be interesting to watch them in a movie together.

Would you like to watch Alia and Kareena in a movie together? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Alia Bhatt’s success ratio

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Udta Punjab Karan Johar Arjun Kapoor Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani The Devotion of Suspect X Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! “We have never seen extraction based series on digital platform coming from India and this is one of them” Mohit Raina on his upcoming show Freelancer
MUMBAI: Actor Mohit Raina has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution, he is no...
Must Read! Scam 2003 is all set to release and now know more about the reel Telgi, actor Gagandev Riar
MUMBAI: Gagan Dev Riar who will be playing the role of Abdul Karim Telgi in the much anticipated sequel, Scam 2003,...
WOW! Fans go GaGa over RishMI aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry on Bhagyalakshmi, share their best reactions on Twitter! Check it out!
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Baalveer 3: Must Read! Baalveer enters Blackhole
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
What! Abhishek Malhan's fans make fun of Elvish Yadav, accuse him of being double faced
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav recently created history by emerging as the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, becoming the first wild card...
Pushpa Impossible: Evil! Viren’s move makes the villagers accuse Pushpa for the situation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
WOW! Alia Bhatt wants to do a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan; netizens are super excited and Karan Johar’s comment grabs attention
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sara Ali Khan
Aww! When baby Sara Ali Khan recreated Kareena Kapoor’s look from Asoka; Netizens say “they had no clue…”
Jawan
Wow! Here is when the second trailer of the movie Jawan will be out
Amit Rai
Must Read! OMG 2 director Amit Rai on working with Akshay Kumar, “No one can beat him in time management”
Gadar
WOW! After Gadar 2, now Gadar 3 to happen soon? Here’s what Sunny Deol has to say
Farhan Qureshi
Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Farhan Qureshi roped in for movie Daranchhu
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit the construction site of their new house; netizens say, “Ghar bana rahe hai ya Taj Mahal”