WOW! Alia Bhatt wants to do a film with Kareena Kapoor Khan; netizens are super excited and Karan Johar’s comment grabs attention

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has always said that she is a big fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan and how can we forget the video in which the former recreated Poo’s scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While they both share a great rapport with each other, we have seen them together on the big screens. They were a part of Udta Punjab, but didn’t have any scenes together.

Today, Alia posted a few pictures with Kareena and it looks like they have collaborated for a brand. But, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress in the caption has revealed her desire to work with Bebo.

Also Read:WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit the construction site of their new house; netizens say, “Ghar bana rahe hai ya Taj Mahal”

She posted, “Can it get any better… P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting.” Check out the poster below...

Well, netizens are also super excited about it. A netizen commented, “The collab we didn’t know we needed.” Karan Johar also commented, “We need a film with this cast.” One netizen actually requested Karan to make a movie with them, “@karanjohar please make both in one movie.” Check out the comments below...

While Alia has been Kareena’s fan, they are also related to each other. Kareena is Alia’s cousin sister-in-law. So, it will surely be interesting to watch them in a movie together.

Would you like to watch Alia and Kareena in a movie together? Let us know in the comments below...

Also Read: Must Read! With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani doing well at the box office, let’s look at Alia Bhatt’s success ratio

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



