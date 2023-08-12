Wow! All eyes for Rasha Thadani as she looks stunning in this new photoshoot

Star Rasha Thadani is grabbing the attention with her new set of pictures, we really cannot take our eyes off these pictures
Rasha

MUMBAI: Daughter of actress Raveen Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans, the star has been spotted in different parties and movie events, she has never failed to grab the attention and attract the eyeballs with her cuteness and her presence at different occasions. The media and fans always look forward to seeing and clicking the star who always gives some major style and fashion statements.

With her beautiful posts she has created a strong fan base who looks forward to the new posts of the star and shower all the love, and now this new series pictures of the star is getting viral all over the internet as she is looking stunning in pink.

Also read - Wow! Rasha Thadani's holy trip to Kedarnath with her mom Raveena Tandon is grabbing attention

Indeed every picture mentioned above defines nothing but cuteness. The star is looking super cute as she has all the smiles for the camera, netizens are not keeping calm but are showering all the love for the star, and indeed why not she spreading cuteness all over with her sunshine smile.

Indeed we really cannot take our eye off these clicks of the actress and we shall look forward to see more of her in the coming days. What are your views on the star and how will you rate her looks, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read - Wow! Rasha Thadani is here to mesmerize you with her beauty and hotness, check it out

