Wow! Allu Arjun already shot for his cameo in Jawan

As per the latest reports, it is said that superstar Allu Arjun has already shot for his special cameo for the movie Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan.
MUMBAI :  Upcoming movies Jawan which has Shahrukh Khan in ghe leading role is the current talk of the town, the movie has been creating the buzz ever since it was in the making as it is directed by South mass director Atlee Kumar and the movie has some amazing talent like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and the movie will have some special cameos of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt along with the South actor Thalapathy Vijay

Recently we heard that Allu Arjun will be seen playing a special appearance in the movie Jawan, well this news has a grabbed the attention of the fans and since then they arelooking forward to see Allu Arjun and Shahrukh Khan in this upcoming movie, later we came to know that Allu Arjun has turned down the offer but now as per the latest reports it is said that Allu Arjun has already shot for his cameo for the movie Jawan.

You heard right, if reports are to be believed superstar Allu Arjun had already shot for his special cameo for the movie Jawan, well if this news is true it will be a treat to watch stylish star Allu Arjun along with Shahrukh Khan as both are two of the most loved stars of country at the global level

What are your views on the special cameo of Allu Arjun in the movie Jawan and how excited are you for the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

