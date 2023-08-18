Wow! Ameesha Patel reacts to Akshay Kumar singing Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in OMG 2

The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing Rs 400 crore at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down.
MUMBAI: The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing Rs 400 crore at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down. 

Despite being released alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2, another successful sequel, there appears to be no animosity between the teams of the two films. Both movies have been performing exceptionally well at the box office. 

Akshay Kumar even paid homage to his rival film by singing the iconic song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava in his own movie. Ameesha Patel has responded to Akshay's tribute and has also shared her thoughts on the current state of the film industry.

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha was questioned about her thoughts on Akshay Kumar's gesture. She shared that she plans to watch his film once she finds some free time from Gadar 2's promotional activities. 

Ameesha also conveyed her joy about the positive performance of several recent releases at the box office, which included OMG 2, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Hollywood movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, as well as Rajnikanth's Jailer.

Regarding the tribute and her plans to watch Akshay's movie, Ameesha shared, “Oh wow, definitely when I get over the promotions and interviews and they allow me time (to watch the film). But I am very happy Oh My God 2 has also done well, I’m very happy Rocky and Rani has done well, very happy Barbie and Oppenheimer have done well, I’m happy Jailer has done well. Our film industry was a dry lake and the waters have filled it. I’m just very happy about that. I want every film to work and we should dedicate songs and scenes to each other as tributes and help each other. That is called being a fraternity together. So, I am glad Akshay’s done that, he’s not an Insecure actor so that’s great.”

Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are currently running in cinemas.

